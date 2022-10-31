DONATION … Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose, made a recent monetary donation of $200 to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, a ministry of the House of Prayer in Montpelier. Proceeds from a project including dessert bar and giveaway at the Montpelier Moose held by the chapter’s Higher Degree Committee-Star Degree holders provided funds for the donation. Shown from left to right are Joyce Schelling, WOTM Higher Degree Chairman; Kyla Weller, food pantry volunteer; Helping Hands Food Pantry Director Connie Dye, receiving check from WOTM Treasurer Rey McKinney. Chairman Joyce thanks all who helped with the project.

MONTPELIER, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO