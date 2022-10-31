When walking down Calder Way, you likely wouldn’t suspect Drip Studios is a tattoo shop. But that’s exactly what owner Jen Eisenhauer wants you to think. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew up in Carlisle, and said that throughout her childhood, she was always artsy. As she began to look toward college and a career, she knew what she wanted to do.

