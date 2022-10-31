Read full article on original website
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
Homemade Halloween display is a hit in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – One Halloween display always gets a lot of attention, especially once people realize that a majority of the props are handmade. John Isenberg and his son go all out for Halloween each year with decorations. They live at 500 Tennyson Avenue in Altoona and are still inviting the public to stop […]
Poochey Chef’s Annual Halloween Costume Parade
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 180 furry friends dressed up in their Halloween best to participate in the annual Poochey Chef photo shoot and Halloween costume parade on Sunday, October 30, 2022. With over 13 different categories, winners took top prize in “Too Stinkin’ Cute” and the best dog/owner costume duo. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner was a guest judge.
Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
Penns Valley Fiber Festival Has New Home for 2022
SPRING MILLS — The Penns Valley Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Spring Mills YMCA, which is a new location for the annual event. Admission and parking are free. Additionally, goodie bags will be given to the first 50 attendees.
Clearfield County hosts Thanksgiving in a Box food drive
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 2nd annual Thanksgiving in a Box is being sponsored by New Story Schools DuBois. The food drive has started and they’re hoping to collect the necessary items to support many families in their community. New Story Schools is collecting donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to package together a […]
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
Drip Studios Brings Luxury Tattooing Experience to State College
When walking down Calder Way, you likely wouldn’t suspect Drip Studios is a tattoo shop. But that’s exactly what owner Jen Eisenhauer wants you to think. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew up in Carlisle, and said that throughout her childhood, she was always artsy. As she began to look toward college and a career, she knew what she wanted to do.
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County w/ Annette Yorks
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. The Perry Wellington Realty team is joined by Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group, located at Perry’s Boalsburg location, to shine a spotlight on Centre County and they kick it off with big news about “Best of State College.”. OPEN...
First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center. Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
What to do if you (or your smartphone) accidentally calls 911
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — According to the National Emergency Number Association, there are 240 million calls made out to 911 per year, but how many of those calls are accidental?. An official from the Cambria County 911 Center says they already received 7 accidental calls just before noon today...
Johnstown CamTran center to close for paving
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown CamTran center will be closed this weekend due to ongoing road paving. The downtown transit center, located at 551 Main St, will be closed on Saturday, November 5. Due to the paving of locust St., all CamTran buses will be staged on Vine St. for the day while […]
PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Altoona doctors: Severe RSV cases rising among infants
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Doctors say severe cases for a common virus, in addition to the number of cases, are unusually up for this time of year. Altoona pediatrician Dr. Nichole Lysick, MD, of Chopra Pediatrics, said the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is causing serious airway and lung infections more often than she’s ever seen […]
2K gallons of oil spilled in Somerset County, crews to spend weeks cleaning up
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company in Stoystown announced Monday that they are actively working to clean up heating oil that was spilled into the surrounding environment. On Thursday, Oct. 27, approximately 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil was spilled from one of the buildings at Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company in Quemahoning […]
Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
From Fudging The Numbers To Just Deserts
Few things bind lawyers together more than a penchant for arguing over definitions and an irrational frustration with the Rule Against Perpetuities. One of those things is a general aversion to math. Speaking for myself, numbers above 13 make me break out in a cold sweat. That’s why I totally understand why a firm would want to delegate its calculating to a bookkeeper. What I don’t get is why a bookkeeper would do something illegal around people whose entire job centers around knowing the law.
