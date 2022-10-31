Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
WRDW-TV
Ferris wheels, fun, and funnel cakes at Columbia County fall fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County fall fair is open through Nov. 13 for its 57th year. We were live from the fairgrounds in Grovetown. On opening night, they offered unlimited rides for $15. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing. Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The kids of ‘Sister Act’ beat adults at the Georgia Theater Conference to advance to regionals in Kentucky, but Friday, the Augusta Jr. Players are ready to show their award-winning show. It opens Friday at the Kroc Center, and with a show Friday, two...
WRDW-TV
Riverview Park Activities Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on Saturday. The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and more than 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Give priceless memories as holiday gifts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the holidays are officially underway, you may be thinking about what to give family members who may or may not like something from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. How many gifts have you given them that still sit in the boxes they came in?...
WRDW-TV
Disney on Ice brings new show to Augusta this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disney on Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” in Augusta starting Friday at the James Brown Arena. It is in town from Nov. 4-6. The show features more than 50 characters and 30 musical masterpieces from movies like “Aladdin,” “Finding Dory” and “Pinocchio.”
WRDW-TV
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
wfxg.com
Saluting our Heroes A Family Business
When people think of lineage or a family business, names like Rockefeller or Vanderbilt or often brought up. But in the CSRA, when talking about family business the name Vinson runs deep in history. Burke County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Vinson has been patrolling the streets for two years, but the...
Studies show Augusta is fat, unhealthy, and unhappy
Augusta is ranking incredibly low in some recent studies measuring physical and mental health in cities across the country.
WRDW-TV
Strom Thurmond High prepares for opening night performance
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond High School theatre students will perform their musical ‘Beauty and the Beast.’. They’ve been practicing since the first weekend of August and that hard work is paying off. We went to one of their dress rehearsals for a preview. “We try to...
WRDW-TV
SRP Park will host walk to highlight global water crisis
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.
wfxg.com
Golden Harvest continues to help those living with food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank continues its mission to help those living with food insecurity. Thursday, Vehicles lined the streets heading towards Golden Harvest Faith Food Factory. "People started to line up at 11 am this morning." Says Blakeley Bartee, Golden Harvest Content Marketing Specialist. Golden Harvest...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is spreading awareness about lung cancer with a ‘White Ribbon Fall Festival.’. Organizers say lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The event featured a panel discussion and patients discussing their battles with the condition. “We try and commemorate...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
Two job expos scheduled for 2023 Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta. The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County Schools 5th annual Battle of the Bands
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System will host its 5th annual Battle of the Bands Sunday, Nov. 6. The event is being held at Lumpkin Road Stadium on the Butler High School campus, starting at 3 p.m. Participating bands include: South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC; Savannah State University, Savannah, GA; Talladega College, Talladega, AL; Mundy’s Mill High School, Jonesboro, GA; Berkmar High School, Lilburn, GA; Kendrick High School, Columbus, GA; McDonough High School, McDonough, GA; and Benjamin Banneker High School, Atlanta, GA.
