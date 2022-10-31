Looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Nassau County? Expect to pay a little more than $2,000 per month. Except for many, that expectation just isn’t realistic. To afford an apartment like that with healthy finances — meaning spending no more than 30 percent of your total income on housing expenses — a tenant would need to make over $39 per hour, or $81,400 per year. Even if that cost were split between two people, both would have to earn about $5 per hour above minimum wage in Nassau County, and work full-time jobs.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO