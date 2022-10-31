Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
What to do about Woodfield Road?
Tensions ran high at a special town meeting in West Hempstead on Thursday, as community members gathered with elected officials and Nassau County police to determine the next steps in addressing traffic safety in the wake of the death of 12-year-old Tomas Molina, of West Hempstead. Tomas was struck and...
Wantagh High set to premiere ‘Radium Girls’
You don’t have buy tickets to a Broadway play to see some quality, passion-driven theater. Wantagh High School’s production of “Radium Girls” is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 18. Both Wantagh and Seaford high schools’ theater programs emerged unscathed from the Covid-19 pandemic, and both returned...
Baldwin churches hoast Trunk-or-Treat
Two Baldwin churches celebrated Halloween and the spirit of giving with Trunk-or-treat events this weekend. St. Christopher’s Church and the Baldwin Boy Scouts Troop 824 held the annual ‘Trunk or Treat to pack the pantry’ on Sunday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s rear parking lot located on 11 Gale Avenue. Trunk-or-treat — a practice where community members decorate their trunks and display them in line in a parking lot — featured games, cars filled with candy, and joyful children trick-or-treating their way through the parking lot with their parents.
LIJ Valley Stream manager is Business Person of the Year
Valley Stream’s sister business organization, the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, nominated chamber member Patricia McColley for Business Person of the Year for her work with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital. A five-person committee of chamber president Lisa DelliPizzi, previous honorees, and chamber members selected McColley as the...
West Hempstead rings in Halloween with Edgar Allan Poe
Malverne Community Theatre marked a decade since its reincorporation with a haunting reading of the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Malverne Community Theatre actually has its origins in the 1967. The troop operated for only three years before being left defunct for about four decades. Malverne native Dave Coonan stumbled upon the dormant organization while doing research in 2010, and began the process of reforming the troop.
Gift of Giving recognizes Elmont students
The Gift of Giving Foundation honored 11 Elmont students for completing the student ambassadors program at a luncheon at the Guggin Café and Grill in Elmont last Saturday. The students were awarded citations from Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages and a certificate from the Gift of Giving Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helped teach high school students how to operate a business.
Freeport Fall Festival returns with a new tradition
The annual Freeport Fall Festival returned and was held in Woodcleft Avenue on Oct. 30. The Village of Freeport was thrilled with the significant number of residents who attended the event and participated in the celebrations and other festival-related activities. Visitors were able to observe the Halloween themed parade and...
Herb Wallenstein is honored for 50 years of service to temple
“The world stands on three things: Study the Torah, service to God and good deeds. I always felt that’s what guides me,” Herb Wallenstein, 75, said last Sunday night at Young Israel of Ocean-side’s 66th Annual Journal Dinner. Those principals have guided Wallenstein through his 50 years of service to the synagogue, at which he was awarded the Hakarat Hatov Award.
Welcome home, Antonio!
Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
Onion Tree pizzas take home the gold in Atlantic City
Last year Jay Jadeja, co-owner and chef at the Onion Tree, was invited to participate in a pizza cooking competition called the International Pizza Exposition, hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada by the culinary magazine Pizza Today. He competed in the Neapolitan category, but was only able to make it to 75th place, which he considered a disappointment.
Making ‘affordable’ housing actually affordable
Looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Nassau County? Expect to pay a little more than $2,000 per month. Except for many, that expectation just isn’t realistic. To afford an apartment like that with healthy finances — meaning spending no more than 30 percent of your total income on housing expenses — a tenant would need to make over $39 per hour, or $81,400 per year. Even if that cost were split between two people, both would have to earn about $5 per hour above minimum wage in Nassau County, and work full-time jobs.
Valley Stream man found with illegal handguns while speeding
A Valley Stream man and three others from Queens were arrested and charged with illegal possession of two handguns after being pulled over for speeding in Yonkers, according to state troopers on Oct. 30. State police said they spotted a BMW 440 traveling over 100 mph on the Sprain Brook...
St. Rocco’s bakery celebrates 10 years in Glen Cove
The aroma of fresh baked goods is always evident when entering St. Rocco’s Bakery on any given day. Customers can expect to see a long line of patrons eagerly waiting to buy cookies, cakes and bread, but they’d say it’s worth the wait. Since it opened 10 years ago, St. Rocco’s Bakery has served as a staple in the community.
A huge camera for a good cause
Kathy Payne, a former teacher from East Rockaway High School, started the Canstruction team in 2018 and the team has won every competition since then. The Canstruction Long Island student competition challenges participating teams to design and build a sculpture only using cans. Based on this year’s theme, “Picture a World Without Hunger,” the East Rockaway team used 1,678 cans to build a Polaroid camera.
Harlem Chamber Players to play Elmont
The Harlem Chamber Players will treat the Elmont community to a classical music performance at the Elmont Memorial Library on Nov. 5. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature the classical music of Black composers. The Harlem Chamber Players are an ethnically diverse group of professional musicians from the Harlem School for the Arts, bringing their live music to people in the Harlem community and beyond.
Our Lady of Lourdes to host blood drive to honor veteran
The New York Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Sunday in honor of longtime Malvernite Peter Zullo, who died in 2017, at age 75. Shortly after earning undergraduate and law degrees from St. John’s University, Zullo joined the Army. He spent 30 years in the military, rising to the rank of colonel and often commanding Army medical units.
A life filled with adventure, love of community and kindness ends
Wherever Pat was, there was laughter, singing and vibrant conversation.”. Pat Parmelee impacted so many lives by just being herself. The Glen Cover, who died Sept. 28 at age 90, was known as thoughtful, kind, adventurous and funny. When introducing herself, “Parm,” as she was affectionately called, would say, “I’m...
Inspiring the next generation of Lions Club members in school
The newly formed, student-run Leos Club at Seaford High School is picking up right where the Lions Club leaves off, helping with much-needed charity work. The Lions Club is an international organization that is very active on Long Island, with chapters in Wantagh, Seaford and other villages and hamlets. The Lions Club’s original — and still primary — goal is fighting blindness, but it has expanded to offer many kinds of charity work worldwide.
Long Beach celebrates ‘resiliency’ after Sandy
Long Beach residents and some others turned out at Kennedy Plaza Saturday night to help put the horrors of Superstorm Sandy behind them, but many found it hard to bury the memory of howling winds, rushing water, and the dark and cold nights. But, said James Hodge, the master of...
Celebrating the fall at St. Joseph’s Church
Bishop Andrezj Zglejszekski performed the Sunday noon Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Hewlett along with the other Five Towns parishes — Our Lady of Good Counsel in Inwood and St Joachim R.C. Church in Cedarhurst — to celebrate the season on Oct. 30. After the Mass...
