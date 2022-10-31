Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
WPRI
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh...
Byron York: After midterms, Biden agenda and filibuster views may change
On March 2, 2021, when he had been president less than two months, Joe Biden met with a group of liberal historians in the White House East Room. The subject was Biden’s “determination to be one of the most consequential presidents” in U.S. history, according to an account in Axios. The group talked a lot about Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal — Biden’s model for the “think-big, go-big mentality” that characterized the first months of his presidency. The president has “giant plans teed up that could make Biden’s New Deal the biggest change to governance in our lifetimes,”...
WPRI
Coffee with the Candidates: Allan Fung
We welcomed Republican candidate for Congress Allan Fung to “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to get to know him on a more personal level. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Sharon Kennedy: U.S. destiny is in your hands
“Those who build on ideas, build for eternity and the form of government which prevails is the expression of what exists in the population which permits it.” — “Politics” written in 1844 by Ralph Waldo Emerson. By now, you’re probably tired of reading quotes from men who have been dead for centuries, but I know of no better way to express my concern over Tuesday’s election than looking to the past for guidance. In those days,...
Saturday Essay: Protect American refinery capacity
Recent natural disasters, world events, and regional refinery disruptions have brought the need to protect American refining capacity front and center. If the Biden Administration really wants to protect consumers against rising gas prices and fuel-supply disruptions, gimmicks like draining our strategic petroleum reserves will not do the trick. President Biden should direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take the one move that could save consumers at the pump while protecting American fuel supplies: reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS. Daily headlines highlight how America’s energy security has diminished. In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian, BP and Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of the storm, which accounts for 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil production.
