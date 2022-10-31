The hardest thing in team sports might be defending a championship. Scarsdale and Byram Hills were both trying to accomplish that when the NYSPHSAA held its team competition Friday at the USTA Billie King National Tennis Center in Queens. Both the Raiders, playing in Division 1, and the Bobcats, in Division 2, defended their state championships almost a week after Section 1 captured both individual singles and doubles championships. ...

