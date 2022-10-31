Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Community Schools release final four candidates for Superintendent
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Community School District Board of Education has released its selection of four finalists to be interviewed for the position of SSC Superintendent. Jason Alexander is currently serving as the Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools. Derek Ippensen is currently the Norfolk...
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire
LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
siouxlandnews.com
Bring V Home: Educators work to bring boy who captured their hearts back home to Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Efforts have been launched to bring a beloved 9-year-old boy back to Sioux City after he abruptly disappeared earlier this year. Several staff members of V's former school are raising funds to bring him back to Sioux City. A little boy from Africa captured the...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa hospitals join "Billion Pill Pledge" to reduce opioid addiction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two northwest Iowa hospitals are signing on to a new opioid-addiction prevention program. It's called the "Billion Pill Pledge," which is part of an effort to reduce leftover opioids after surgery by a billion pills each year, reducing the risk of those pills getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, stopped in Sioux City. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 in Downtown Sioux City,...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $5M to support homelessness assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands...
siouxlandnews.com
Wintery mix of snow and thunderstorms
Break out the windbreakers and cold weather wear if you're heading out today...it's 30 degrees cooler on average compared to yesterday. Today we have temperatures topping out in the 40s with a little more rain and snow in the forecast. Early Friday morning brought in early morning snow to Yankton...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center falls short in Class 3A state title game
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Sioux Center Warriors, after a five-year hiatus from the state tournament, made their presence known right away in their return. The Warriors swept their way through the first round of play against West Liberty and rode a 24-set win streak into their semi-final matchup with top-ranked Des Moines Christian.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Jill Miller SHINE concert
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Anna Heller and Samantha Roth joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the Jill Miller SHINE concert, happening Dec. 2 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m., is a benefit for charity care at Sioux City's Sunrise...
siouxlandnews.com
The Wolfpack overcome 14-11 deficit in 5th set to win 2A state title
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Western Christian Wolfpack have been a volleyball institution in class 2A for the past 30+ years, winning 17 state titles since 1989. In more recent years, the team has had a 22-year streak making the state tournament. The Wolfpack is certainly no stranger to the...
siouxlandnews.com
Hawks soar into state semifinals with dominant win over GTRA
REMSEN, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary's defeated GTRA 63-14 in the quarterfinal round of the IHSAA 8-Player bracket. The Hawks advance to the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome next Wednesday.
siouxlandnews.com
FEATURED MVP: Zack Foxhoven
WYNOT, Neb. — The "Renaissance Man" of the Wynot football program wears #1, and goes by the name Zack Foxhoven. The junior linebacker and running back does just about everything for the Blue Devils, and has quickly become one of the primary voices of leadership on the field. "Those...
