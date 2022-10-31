ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Body recovered from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire

LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Northwest Iowa hospitals join "Billion Pill Pledge" to reduce opioid addiction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two northwest Iowa hospitals are signing on to a new opioid-addiction prevention program. It's called the "Billion Pill Pledge," which is part of an effort to reduce leftover opioids after surgery by a billion pills each year, reducing the risk of those pills getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $5M to support homelessness assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Wintery mix of snow and thunderstorms

Break out the windbreakers and cold weather wear if you're heading out today...it's 30 degrees cooler on average compared to yesterday. Today we have temperatures topping out in the 40s with a little more rain and snow in the forecast. Early Friday morning brought in early morning snow to Yankton...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux Center falls short in Class 3A state title game

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Sioux Center Warriors, after a five-year hiatus from the state tournament, made their presence known right away in their return. The Warriors swept their way through the first round of play against West Liberty and rode a 24-set win streak into their semi-final matchup with top-ranked Des Moines Christian.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Jill Miller SHINE concert

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Anna Heller and Samantha Roth joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the Jill Miller SHINE concert, happening Dec. 2 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m., is a benefit for charity care at Sioux City's Sunrise...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

The Wolfpack overcome 14-11 deficit in 5th set to win 2A state title

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Western Christian Wolfpack have been a volleyball institution in class 2A for the past 30+ years, winning 17 state titles since 1989. In more recent years, the team has had a 22-year streak making the state tournament. The Wolfpack is certainly no stranger to the...
HULL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

FEATURED MVP: Zack Foxhoven

WYNOT, Neb. — The "Renaissance Man" of the Wynot football program wears #1, and goes by the name Zack Foxhoven. The junior linebacker and running back does just about everything for the Blue Devils, and has quickly become one of the primary voices of leadership on the field. "Those...
WYNOT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy