Bryan, OH

Edna Thourot (1936-2022)

Edna M. Thourot, age 86, of rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 02, 2022 in Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 10, 1936 in Henry County, Ohio to the late Harold and Youvonne (Powers) Thomas. She married Jack J. Thourot on August...
WAUSEON, OH
Wendell “Hump” Humphrey (1955-2022)

Wendell M. “Hump” Humphrey, age 67, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 10:58 P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio. Mr. Humphrey was a 1973 graduate of Edon High School and worked as a machinist with Edon...
EDON, OH
Roger Norris (1941-2022)

Roger Marion Norris, age 81, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022. He was born on September 12th, 1941 in Delta, Ohio to Marion Norris and Evelyn (Ledyard) Dulemba. He worked for Sohio/BP for 42 years. He graduated from Delta High School in 1959, then joined...
SYLVANIA, OH
Montpelier Speakeasy 18A Welcomes Lieutenant Governor Of Ohio For Ribbon Cutting

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR … Lt. Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, traveled all the way to his hometown of Montpelier to be a part of 18A’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Prior to the ribbon cutting everyone in attendance was welcomed to Cookies on Demand cookies and refreshments. Pictured with Lt. Governor Husted are owners Becky and Ron Freese and Jamie Klei. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
MONTPELIER, OH
Richard Johnson (1943-2022)

Richard Walter Johnson, age 79, of Stryker, passed away on November 1, 2022, in his home. Richard was the music director at the Stryker Area Schools for many years. Richard was born on April 11, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio to the late Wilfred Peter “W.P. Jack” and Irene Elizabeth (Rataiczak) Johnson.
STRYKER, OH
Robert “Bob” Pasch (1951-2022)

age 70, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Prior to his retirement in 2017 he had worked for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for many years. Bob was born in Toledo on November 29, 1951, the son of Marvin and Sarah Jane (Ridge)...
WAUSEON, OH
Edgerton Recognized Regionally By American Municipal Power Magazine

Edgerton was recently recognized for their actions during the power outage that occurred in June. After a high-voltage transmission line fell across railroad tracks in Williams County, a train came into contact with them, dragging down fifteen poles before it came to a stop, leaving the entire Village of Edgerton without power.
EDGERTON, OH
Influenza A Reported Throughout Williams County & Ohio

Montpelier, OH – Flu season in Ohio can begin as early as October. While influenza (flu) typically peaks in late winter or early spring, this year experts anticipate that there will be more cases earlier in the season. By monitoring the southern hemisphere, medical experts can predict the impact...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Pioneer Police Officer Randy Mills To Receive K-9 Vader

OFFICER … Pioneer Police Officer, Randy Mills who is experienced in K-9 Unit Programs was assigned future K-9 Unit named Vader. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As a village that continues to grow each year the need for a strong police presence grows as well. One department that continues...
PIONEER, OH
Flag City Honor Flight Makes Stop In Swanton

VETERANS … Veterans taking part in the Flag City Honor Flight take a group photo at the Swanton American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) This November’s Flag City Honor Guard group made a stop in Swanton at the American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479 during the evening hours of October 31st.
SWANTON, OH
FULTON COUNTY DRUG COURT: The Story Of Earl

Addiction is more than just the statistics we read about in the news. This series of articles about participants from the Fulton county Drug Court is meant to illuminate the human faces behind the numbers. They are all part of our Fulton County family, and they are moms, dads, sisters,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Helping Hands Food Pantry Makes Donation To Montpelier WOTM

DONATION … Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose, made a recent monetary donation of $200 to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, a ministry of the House of Prayer in Montpelier. Proceeds from a project including dessert bar and giveaway at the Montpelier Moose held by the chapter’s Higher Degree Committee-Star Degree holders provided funds for the donation. Shown from left to right are Joyce Schelling, WOTM Higher Degree Chairman; Kyla Weller, food pantry volunteer; Helping Hands Food Pantry Director Connie Dye, receiving check from WOTM Treasurer Rey McKinney. Chairman Joyce thanks all who helped with the project.
MONTPELIER, OH
October Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2022, with October 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 120 (177); domestic 21 (11), civil 14 (9), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (3), Judgment Liens 72 (143), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,828.50 ($18,244.35).
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Budget Hearings Held With JFS & Victim’s Assistance

JFS BUDGET HEARING … Judy Preston filled the Williams County Commissioners in on the state of the 2022 budget for Job and Family Services, at the October 31, 2022 commissioners meeting. She also informed them of some possible shortfalls. Also present for the hearing were incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall, Fiscal Clerk Katie Baltosser and County Auditor Vicki Grimm. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

