Here’s What Jennifer Coolidge Thinks of Ariana Grande Dressing Up as Her ‘Best In Show’ Character for Halloween

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

Jennifer Coolidge definitely thought Ariana Grande ‘s Halloween costume was the best in show this year. After the pop star revealed on Instagram Friday (Oct. 28) that she had dressed up as the Emmy winner’s character from the 2000 mockumentary comedy Best in Show — and even recreated some of the movie’s scenes with former Victorious costar Liz Gillies — Coolidge took a moment to share her approval.

“This is f—–g great,” commented the actress, who previously made a cameo in Grande’s 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video . “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from The Watcher, but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog, Toulouse.”

“@theofficialjencoolidge we thank you, we love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” replied Grande. “And miss you so.”

In her post, which was also shared to Gillies’ account, Grande is captured in hilarious photos and videos cosplaying Sherri Ann Cabot, a ditzy poodle owner played by Coolidge in Christopher Guest’s fan-favorite film about a collection of people with dreams of winning the upcoming Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show. The Dynasty star dressed up as Jane Lynch’s character, Christy Cummings, a dog trainer who helps Sherri Ann prepare her dog for an event — before the two become an official couple and start a magazine aimed at lesbian purebred dog owners.

“Happy Halloween,” Gillies captioned the joint post. “We did this in May.”

Not only did the two stars recreate the likenesses of Coolidge and Lynch, they also dressed up as a handful of other Best In Show characters and recreated a number of scenes from the film. In one, they reflect on losing the Mayflower competition and starting their magazine, named American Bitch .

“We didn’t win the Mayflower…it was devastating,” Gillies says. “But the silver lining of this cloud, of course, is that it brought us to a new level in our relationship.”

“Mmhmm,” chimes in the “Positions” singer, nailing her impression of Coolidge’s voice.

See Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies all dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch in Best in Show below:

