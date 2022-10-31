Read full article on original website
Cirque Italia brings world-class performances to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cirque Italia has arrived in Knoxville! The show is dubbed as, “one escapade you cannot afford to miss!”. Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers tout taking viewers through a “high-octane show” that is guaranteed to captivate and engage every person in the audience.
43rd Annual Greek Fest returns this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 43rd annual Greek Festival is back in Knoxville this weekend. It’s a chance to experience live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food and culture. This fundraising event takes place the weekend of Nov. 4-6 and is hosted by the...
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know
WATE 6 On Your Side is doing the leg-work, finding out what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens
Meet our pet of the week, Alex
Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company.
Vol fans arrive in Athens for the battle ‘Between the Hedges’ with Georgia
For the Vol fans coming to the Classic City from all over the country, they are ready to cheer on their team with hopes of leaving with a win after Saturday matchup's between No.1-ranked Tennessee and No.3 Georgia.
Aramark cited for selling alcohol to minors
The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents.
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
What would you do with the Powerball jackpot? Wealth Advisor shares best ways to use the money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Powerball ticket? Wednesday’s jackpot reached $1.2 billion and with no winner, the prize is growing larger. The odds of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball, but it’s still fun to dream. Bill Reid wanted to make sure his […]
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
Knoxville man sentenced for stealing over $200,000 in sports cards
A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court Monday for stealing sports cards from stores in four different states and selling them online.
Teen accused of fleeing wreck found with loaded shotgun in pants, Knoxville Police say
Police said the 17-year-old is charged with DUI, unlawful weapon possession, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court.
