Knoxville, TN

WATE

Cirque Italia brings world-class performances to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cirque Italia has arrived in Knoxville! The show is dubbed as, “one escapade you cannot afford to miss!”. Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers tout taking viewers through a “high-octane show” that is guaranteed to captivate and engage every person in the audience.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

43rd Annual Greek Fest returns this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 43rd annual Greek Festival is back in Knoxville this weekend. It’s a chance to experience live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food and culture. This fundraising event takes place the weekend of Nov. 4-6 and is hosted by the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New vintage store takes you back in time

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know

WATE 6 On Your Side is doing the leg-work, finding out what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens WATE Good Morning Tennessee. WATE 6 On Your Side is doing the leg-work, finding out what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Alex

Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Aramark cited for selling alcohol to minors

The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents. The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

