LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds decrease. The air should be dry enough but the question is wind speed. If the winds stay below 10 mph or so then a freeze has a better chance of occurring. The skies will be clear but winds over 10 mph could keep the temp above the freeze mark.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO