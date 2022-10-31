Read full article on original website
Prominent Lubbock jazz musician Johannes Bjerregaard dies at 52
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johannes Bjerregaard moved to Lubbock, Texas from Denmark in 2000. Shortly after arriving in West Texas, his musical gift took him to the Cactus Theater. Don Caldwell, former owner of the Cactus Theater says, “I don’t think he expected when he moved to Lubbock he would...
Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!. On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:. Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m. The Toadies at 8 p.m. Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m. Texas Hippie Coalition...
‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition. In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.
Weekend temperatures cool down before rebounding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds decrease. The air should be dry enough but the question is wind speed. If the winds stay below 10 mph or so then a freeze has a better chance of occurring. The skies will be clear but winds over 10 mph could keep the temp above the freeze mark.
Funeral services arranged for Levelland ACO Jon Corder
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Jon Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash have been announced. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Smyer Cemetery. Levelland City Hall will close at 1 p.m. to allow staff to attend the funeral. City hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a crash that left a 64-year-old man dead in Central Lubbock Thursday morning. Just after 9 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash between an SUV and an armored bank vehicle in the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp at the intersection of Buddy Holly Ave. Officers found Dwayne Smart, a passenger in the armored truck, with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he later died.
Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Loo loves strangers and is motivated by food. He also does great with other dogs and would love a playmate at home. Loo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Friday morning top stories: Family shot before house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a zoning change request for a proposed student housing project in Tech Terrace. The panel said the density of the students and vehicles was not appropriate for the lot. Details here: Public hearing ends in vote...
South Plains Community Action hosting Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a glow in the dark, treasure hunt-themed resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will gather at Safety City in Clapp Park on November...
Lubbock Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Nov. 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Ampitheater starting at 10:30 a.m. View event details below. For more information about the event visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage. Schedule of Events:9:00 Event Open | 10:00 Ceremony | 10:30 Walk...
Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Baylor...
LCU to Host ‘That’s Good Stuff Live!’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host Dr. David Fraze for “That’s Good Stuff Live!” on Sunday, November 6, at 6:30 pm in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on LCU campus. The presentation is a nod to Fraze’s popular segment on KCBD, “That’s Good Stuff.”
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
The Sewing Studio teams up with Lubbock ISD students to sew bears, donate to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sewing Studio’s owner, Natalie, says she has always been passionate about giving back to the community, so she set out to find a way to use sewing to help Lubbock children. “We have decided to make these little bears that are hand sewn using...
Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans. The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.
South Plains Honor Flight Telethon November 11, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be held on Veterans Day, November 11. This is the first Honor Flight Telethon since 2019, due to the pandemic. The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day. The...
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
