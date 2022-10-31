ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 billion, largest in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot has grown again, now sitting at $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The $100 million jump from the previously-announced $1.5 billion jackpot makes this the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. If someone matches all six balls Saturday, the winner would...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Festival of Trees returning to NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One of the area’s longest-running and favorite holiday events is returning this month. The Cape Fear Festival of Trees starts November 18th at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher and will run through January 2, 2023. The event will be open daily from...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Helpers of Our Farm’ holding guided tours of local farm

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A family-friendly event is being held Saturday at a farm in Brunswick County. Guided educational tours are being offered every hour from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., lasting around 45 minutes each. A five dollar donation is suggested per guest. You can learn about the...
BOLIVIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Indigenous Peoples art installation unveiled at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new art installation honoring Indigenous Peoples is now on display at UNCW. The artwork was unveiled Thursday evening, and honors southeastern North Carolina’s tribal communities. Artist Jessica Clark — a member of the Lumbee Tribe of NC — designed the works. She is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy