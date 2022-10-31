ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police seek help in identifying 2 suspects involved in a car theft

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is asking for help in identifying two suspects in a car theft.

Shots fired side-by-side on highway in West Springfield

According to the Springfield Police Department, the car was stolen from Birchland Avenue between May 29th and 30th, and since then has been recovered.

Springfield Police Department

The police are asking that if you have any information on the identity of either of the suspects, please call our Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, send a private message via Facebook or you can anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Wlisa
4d ago

Typical wanna be's we see every day. if I knew them I would tell. My glock, protects me from stitches. And these loosers need to get a job! and buy their own property. Maybe karma will come. Then they will know how people who work hard for their property, feel

