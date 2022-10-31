ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate store celebrating Fountain Pen Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every day you can find something fun to celebrate-- whether it’s National Ice Cream Day or National Disney Day. Friday, you can celebrate the 11th annual Fountain Pen Day. The ink-credible day is celebrated the first Friday of November, after pen was put to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Meet the Candidates: Greenville County offices

As voters head to the polls Nov. 8, Greenville County Probate Judge Debora Faulkner will face off against Chad Groover to keep her seat, and two Greenville County Council seats are up for grabs. While there are three Greenville County offices on the ballot, six officials are unopposed for their...
WSPA 7News

1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers - Gap Creek Road

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. 10K sandwiches in one day. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Local couple gets married in all 50 states

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. It's not too early for you to get in the spirit of giving and many Upstate families need help this holiday season. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Couple suing NC police over dog attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Blood drives held in memory of Upstate teen who died from flu

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate family is working to save lives nearly five years after the loss of their 19-year-old son. On Saturday, two blood drives are being held in Anderson County in memory of Hunter Allen. In partnership with The Blood Connection, one blood drive is being held...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy