This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Police find missing teen who is deaf, mute in Greenville
The Greenville Police Department said Niko Elisa was found in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home.
FOX Carolina
“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
southmag.com
The Kessler Collection Commemorates Grand Opening of Newest Property in Greenville, S.C.
The Kessler Collection recently celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. Adding to its portfolio of artistically inspired boutique hotels, the newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. “After...
FOX Carolina
Upstate store celebrating Fountain Pen Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every day you can find something fun to celebrate-- whether it’s National Ice Cream Day or National Disney Day. Friday, you can celebrate the 11th annual Fountain Pen Day. The ink-credible day is celebrated the first Friday of November, after pen was put to...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
greenvillejournal.com
Meet the Candidates: Greenville County offices
As voters head to the polls Nov. 8, Greenville County Probate Judge Debora Faulkner will face off against Chad Groover to keep her seat, and two Greenville County Council seats are up for grabs. While there are three Greenville County offices on the ballot, six officials are unopposed for their...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
wspa.com
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in …. Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. Pickens County council members weigh in on Sunday …
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers - Gap Creek Road
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. 10K sandwiches in one day. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
FOX Carolina
Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of hitting troopers back in court
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
FOX Carolina
Local couple gets married in all 50 states
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. It's not too early for you to get in the spirit of giving and many Upstate families need help this holiday season. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Couple suing NC police over dog attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
WYFF4.com
Blood drives held in memory of Upstate teen who died from flu
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate family is working to save lives nearly five years after the loss of their 19-year-old son. On Saturday, two blood drives are being held in Anderson County in memory of Hunter Allen. In partnership with The Blood Connection, one blood drive is being held...
