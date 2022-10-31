Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Richard Glossip execution delayed by Gov. Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced a new stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip amid calls for a new presentation of evidence for the man. Glossip has been on death row for 25 years, convicted in a murder-for-hire case from 1997. Prosecutors say...
kswo.com
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
kswo.com
Southwest Oklahoma is seeing a spike in RSV and Flu cases a little early in season this year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The flu and RSV season started a little early this year, and kids are the ones being the most affected. Dr. Guernegomba said they normally see the flu and RSV cases increase in October, but this year numbers surged in September, a couple of weeks after kids started school.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/3 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Patchy fog is present across portions of Texoma this morning, and will limit visibility through this morning. Make sure to drive safe when driving in foggy conditions. Fog should clear out by the late morning hours. Winds will be breezy today out of the south at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Even with overcast skies for a majority of our area, these southerly winds will warm temperatures back up into the mid 70s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will pop-up later today and this evening ahead of the encroaching cold front and storms system overnight.
