LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Patchy fog is present across portions of Texoma this morning, and will limit visibility through this morning. Make sure to drive safe when driving in foggy conditions. Fog should clear out by the late morning hours. Winds will be breezy today out of the south at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Even with overcast skies for a majority of our area, these southerly winds will warm temperatures back up into the mid 70s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will pop-up later today and this evening ahead of the encroaching cold front and storms system overnight.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO