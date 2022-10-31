Read full article on original website
Ohio Supreme Court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company
Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. As a part of this plea deal, all customers are expected to get their money back.
Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
Downed wires reported on Fruitwood Avenue in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Fruitwood Avenue in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and the Adult Parole Authority conducted sex offender house checks on Monday, Oct. 31. The house checks helped […]
Wanted Man From Ohio Arrested After Allegedly Falsely Reporting An Incident To Law Enforcement
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Kevin D. Hale age 37 of Manchester on Friday morning October 28, 2022 at approximately 10:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in southern Laurel County after Deputy Poynter was dispatched to a possible missing persons complaint there. After Deputy Poynter arrived at the scene and contacted the complainant there, an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the male subject was falsely reporting a female subject as missing. It was also determined that the male complainant was a wanted fugitive from Ohio.
Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Two loaded guns found in backpacks of two students at Harrison Twp. high school
HARRISON TWP. — Two students at Horizon Science Academy high school were found with loaded firearms on them today at school, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Horizon Science Academy high school just after noon on report of a firearm being located on...
One person injured after structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was taken to hospital following a structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester fire says crews extinguished a structure fire in the 7000 block of...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
“We Are Fortunate To Be Here” | Three School Buses Carrying Ohio High School Football Players Involved In Crash Causing Injuries
Seven players and one coach were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after three school buses transporting Colerian High School football players to a playoff game crashed in southern Ohio on Friday, according to reports. The accident occurred occurred on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle at Hamilton Avenue and Reliance Drive in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle at Hamilton Avenue and Reliance Drive in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Ohio police ghost horses cause controversy; Likened to KKK
Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno says his employees did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up the mounted unit's horses as ghosts for Halloween.
Police give all clear after false shooting threat at Pleasant Run Middle School
CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School prompted a district-wide lockdown. Northwest Local School District said Wednesday there was a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. The false threat prompted all...
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
