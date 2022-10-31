ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WAND TV

Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
OHIO STATE
q95fm.net

Wanted Man From Ohio Arrested After Allegedly Falsely Reporting An Incident To Law Enforcement

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Kevin D. Hale age 37 of Manchester on Friday morning October 28, 2022 at approximately 10:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in southern Laurel County after Deputy Poynter was dispatched to a possible missing persons complaint there. After Deputy Poynter arrived at the scene and contacted the complainant there, an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the male subject was falsely reporting a female subject as missing. It was also determined that the male complainant was a wanted fugitive from Ohio.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent

DENT, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
DENT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
theshadowleague.com

“We Are Fortunate To Be Here” | Three School Buses Carrying Ohio High School Football Players Involved In Crash Causing Injuries

Seven players and one coach were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after three school buses transporting Colerian High School football players to a playoff game crashed in southern Ohio on Friday, according to reports. The accident occurred occurred on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Police give all clear after false shooting threat at Pleasant Run Middle School

CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School prompted a district-wide lockdown. Northwest Local School District said Wednesday there was a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. The false threat prompted all...
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH

