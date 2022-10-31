Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots missing 3 key offensive players, including 1 surprise absence
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing a trio of offensive players, including one surprise absence, on a picturesque autumn afternoon at Gillette Stadium. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee) and Damien Harris (unknown) were all absent from the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Not seeing Harris was unexpected, as he wasn’t on last week’s injury report nor did he sustain an obvious injury in Sunday’s win over the Jets.
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Eagles vs. Texans
Ah, yes: The Philadelphia vs. Houston game everyone is talking about. Just kidding. No, it’s not the World Series, but the Eagles still have plenty on the line as they head to NRG Stadium in Houston for a Thursday Night Football clash. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s perfect season alive in prime time.
Patriots wanted to keep Colts CB Kenny Moore, who was miserable in New England
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots history of undrafted cornerbacks is well documented. Between Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick and his staff have been able to build their secondary with the help of multiple under-the-radar defensive backs. Even this season, the Patriots have received contributions from Myles Bryant.
Patriots vs. Colts: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots (4-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff....
Patriots rule 3 starters out and list 7 players as questionable, but there’s good news too
The Patriots will be without more than a quarter of their offensive starters against the Colts, but they received some good news on Friday afternoon, too. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and Marcus Cannon (concussion) were all ruled out, but Damien Harris, who missed the entire week of practice due to an illness is questionable. There’s still a shot he’ll suit up on Sunday, and depth at running back is never a bad thing.
Kendrick Bourne, tired of rumors, happy to be with Patriots after trade deadline
FOXBOROUGH – The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday without the Patriots making a deal. For several players on the roster, that meant the end of rumors and speculation. When the 4 p.m. deadline was over, it also meant they knew they would likely stay in New England for the rest of the 2022 season.
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers has amusing response to popping up in trade rumors
For the first time in his career, Jakobi Meyers’ name popped up in trade rumors at the deadline. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported that the Patriots got calls on all four of their veteran wide receivers, but dealing Meyers always felt like a long shot, even entering the final year of his contract. MassLive handicapped the chances at 1%.
Matt Judon got no trick-or-treaters, has too much Halloween candy (Patriots anti-analysis)
Matthew Judon had a lot of problems this week when it came to Halloween. His doorbell broke and he didn’t get any trick-or-treaters. Now, he has too much leftover candy and doesn’t know what to do with it. Judon is one of the New England Patriots’ most popular...
Jakobi Meyers explains why Patriots believe in Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH — It’s been a turbulent second season for Mac Jones. The Patriots quarterback has battled a pair of injuries — one sidelined him for a month — and been booed off the field by his home crowd just three series into his return to action. While many were hoping for a step forward in Year 2, it’s yet to happen due to a myriad of things.
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
Patriots offense missing 5 players at Thursday’s practice before Colts game
FOXBOROUGH — Add two more to the list. Damien Harris (illness), DeVante Parker (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all still missing from the media window at Patriots practice on Thursday, while Marcus Cannon and Lil’Jordan Humphrey were new absences, too. Cannon wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report, so...
Why Stephon Gilmore clearly has no bad blood with Bill Belichick, Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Stephon Gilmore didn’t leave New England on the best terms. The All-Pro cornerback hadn’t been pleased with his contract, and then was unhappy with how the Patriots wanted him to rehab a quad injury. Ultimately, he was dealt to Carolina for just a sixth-round pick.
Mac Jones, Patriots offense likely to be shorthanded against Colts
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not going to get any easier for quarterback Mac Jones. As the Patriots prep to take on a tough Indianapolis defense, it looks like their offense will be without four key players. Center David Andrews (concussion), tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and...
Jason Varitek signs new 3-year deal to remain on Red Sox coaching staff
Shortly after the end of the regular season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he expected his entire coaching staff back in 2023. It appears the club has taken a step to retain its most famous coach. Longtime Sox catcher Jason Varitek, who is now the club’s game-planning coordinator, has...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0