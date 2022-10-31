ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Patriots missing 3 key offensive players, including 1 surprise absence

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing a trio of offensive players, including one surprise absence, on a picturesque autumn afternoon at Gillette Stadium. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee) and Damien Harris (unknown) were all absent from the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Not seeing Harris was unexpected, as he wasn’t on last week’s injury report nor did he sustain an obvious injury in Sunday’s win over the Jets.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriots vs. Colts: picks, prediction, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots (4-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patriots rule 3 starters out and list 7 players as questionable, but there’s good news too

The Patriots will be without more than a quarter of their offensive starters against the Colts, but they received some good news on Friday afternoon, too. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and Marcus Cannon (concussion) were all ruled out, but Damien Harris, who missed the entire week of practice due to an illness is questionable. There’s still a shot he’ll suit up on Sunday, and depth at running back is never a bad thing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers has amusing response to popping up in trade rumors

For the first time in his career, Jakobi Meyers’ name popped up in trade rumors at the deadline. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported that the Patriots got calls on all four of their veteran wide receivers, but dealing Meyers always felt like a long shot, even entering the final year of his contract. MassLive handicapped the chances at 1%.
Jakobi Meyers explains why Patriots believe in Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH — It’s been a turbulent second season for Mac Jones. The Patriots quarterback has battled a pair of injuries — one sidelined him for a month — and been booed off the field by his home crowd just three series into his return to action. While many were hoping for a step forward in Year 2, it’s yet to happen due to a myriad of things.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
ARIZONA STATE
