The Patriots will be without more than a quarter of their offensive starters against the Colts, but they received some good news on Friday afternoon, too. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and Marcus Cannon (concussion) were all ruled out, but Damien Harris, who missed the entire week of practice due to an illness is questionable. There’s still a shot he’ll suit up on Sunday, and depth at running back is never a bad thing.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO