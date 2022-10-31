ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 shot to death at Mesa apartment complex identifed as husband, wife

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two people shot and killed at a Mesa apartment complex earlier this week were identified on Thursday as husband and wife, police say. On Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., Mesa police received several 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near Main Street and Power Road. Investigators say they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. Ronnie died at the scene, and Natishia was rushed to the hospital. However, she died on Wednesday morning.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye

CBS Correspondent Steve Hartman surprised a Phoenix classroom whose teacher uses Hartman's stories in his daily lesson plan.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by car late Thursday night in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Phoenix. Officers responded to the collision around 11: 50 p.m. on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue. A woman had been witnessed walking across Indian School when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle. The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after explosion sparks fire at Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion sparked a fire at a Phoenix apartment on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say around 2 p.m., a man was remodeling his bathroom at his apartment near 36th Street and Indian School Road when an explosion happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect injured after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighters battle same house fire hours apart

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting inside Mesa pizzeria leaves man dead, 2 others hurt

MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police officers say they found the man shot inside a car when they arrived at the complex. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. Officers say they detained a man in the apartment parking lot who claims he was involved in the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
PHOENIX, AZ

