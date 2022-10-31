Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow.
AZFamily
2 shot to death at Mesa apartment complex identifed as husband, wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two people shot and killed at a Mesa apartment complex earlier this week were identified on Thursday as husband and wife, police say. On Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., Mesa police received several 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near Main Street and Power Road. Investigators say they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. Ronnie died at the scene, and Natishia was rushed to the hospital. However, she died on Wednesday morning.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye
CBS Correspondent Steve Hartman surprised a Phoenix classroom whose teacher uses Hartman's stories in his daily lesson plan. Republican newcomer Kelly Cooper fighting for newly redrawn 4th district. The newlry redrawn District 4 is representing parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by car late Thursday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Phoenix. Officers responded to the collision around 11: 50 p.m. on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue. A woman had been witnessed walking across Indian School when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle. The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after explosion sparks fire at Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion sparked a fire at a Phoenix apartment on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say around 2 p.m., a man was remodeling his bathroom at his apartment near 36th Street and Indian School Road when an explosion happened.
AZFamily
Suspect injured after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don't see it that way.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after a stairwell shooting in a Mesa apartment complex
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighters battle same house fire hours apart
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
AZFamily
2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
AZFamily
Shooting inside Mesa pizzeria leaves man dead, 2 others hurt
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
AZFamily
Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
AZFamily
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
AZFamily
Buckeye police officers pump gas to raise money for Special Olympics Arizona
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a lot of gas stations offer full service at the pumps anymore. But some volunteers in uniform gave the VIP treatment to customers recently, all to raise money for a good cause. Earlier this week, Buckeye police officers served customers at Fry’s gas stations,...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
AZFamily
Man dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police officers say they found the man shot inside a car when they arrived at the complex. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. Officers say they detained a man in the apartment parking lot who claims he was involved in the shooting.
AZFamily
Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex
Experts predict the Federal Reserve will once again hike interest rates, leading Valley homebuilders to get a little more aggressive with potential buyers.
AZFamily
Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
