Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Gary L. Clouse
Gary L. Clouse, 62, of Cushman, passed away at home Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born October 25, 1960, in Batesville, Arkansas to Troy Clouse and Kathryn McCance Clouse. Gary loved his community and often did odd jobs for people; mowed lawns and took care of the church grounds. He loved being around children and would even go out of his way to give them gifts; he also loved to cook.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Vickie Jean Elumbaugh
Vickie Jean Elumbaugh, 73, of Batesville, AR, passed away at her home on November 3, 2022. Vickie was born on August 13, 1949, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Junior Milligan and Hazel Dean (Cartwright) Sexton. Vickie enjoyed shopping and loved taking care of her great-grandkids. Vickie is survived by...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Max Ray Burge
Max Ray Burge, age 68, of Cave City passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born March 9, 1954, in Batesville to McKinley and Lorene Cooper Burge. He was a Road Grader Operator and was of the Baptist faith. Max enjoyed playing the drums and the bass guitar. He played music for over 58 years. He also enjoyed drag racing.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Shirley Ann (Shald) Chaney
Shirley Ann (Shald) Chaney, 87, of Batesville, AR, passed away at her home on November 2, 2022. Shirley was born on March 19, 1935, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to the late Ralph Leo and Evadene Belle Shald. Shirley loved her family passionately, and her life of 87 years was...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jon Cameron Binkley
Jon Cameron Binkley of Swifton, Arkansas departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born January 27, 1956, in New London, Connecticut, the son of J.C. and Mary Lou (Couch) Binkley. Jon married Miss Barbara Waite on August 7, 1975, and together they enjoyed 47 years.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Michael Lynn Ridley
Before my ending, there was a beginning. Michael Lynn Ridley was born June 22, 1966, in Tuckerman, Arkansas. Growing up he enjoyed life to the fullest surrounded by a loving family on the farm. Michael was baptized at an early age at St. Paul AME Church and is a current member of St. Mark Baptist Church in North Little Rock, AR.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Danny Joe Beaver
Danny Joe Beaver, 57, of Pleasant Plains, AR, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Danny was born December 1, 1964, in Batesville, AR to Dasiel (McLaughlin) Beaver and the late Burnace Beaver. Danny was of Christian faith and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donald Vance Bryant, Sr.
Donald Vance Bryant, SR, 69, of Smithville passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his home. He was born August 24, 1953, in Mellwood, Arkansas to William Wesley Bryant and Patri Subri Wells. He was a truck driver and a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, church and family.
whiterivernow.com
Some Friday football start times change due to chance of severe weather
The chance for severe weather tonight has prompted some area high schools to start their Friday football a little earlier. The Melbourne Bearkats will cap off their undefeated regular season with a road game against the Atkins Red Devils. That game will now begin at 5:30 p.m. Coming off their...
whiterivernow.com
Independence County man arrested on three felonies
In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
Comments / 0