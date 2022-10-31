Read full article on original website
Obituary: Gary L. Clouse
Gary L. Clouse, 62, of Cushman, passed away at home Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born October 25, 1960, in Batesville, Arkansas to Troy Clouse and Kathryn McCance Clouse. Gary loved his community and often did odd jobs for people; mowed lawns and took care of the church grounds. He loved being around children and would even go out of his way to give them gifts; he also loved to cook.
Obituary: Lisa Annette Griffin
Lisa Annette Griffin, 45, of Ward, was dismissed from her confinement in a wheelchair, complete dependency on others, and use of a dialysis machine and was received into Heaven on November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born November 18, 1976, in Jonesboro to Shelby Jean (Lucas) Vanoven and the late James (Jim) Lavon Vanoven Jr.
Obituary: Vickie Jean Elumbaugh
Vickie Jean Elumbaugh, 73, of Batesville, AR, passed away at her home on November 3, 2022. Vickie was born on August 13, 1949, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Junior Milligan and Hazel Dean (Cartwright) Sexton. Vickie enjoyed shopping and loved taking care of her great-grandkids. Vickie is survived by...
Obituary: Michael Lynn Ridley
Before my ending, there was a beginning. Michael Lynn Ridley was born June 22, 1966, in Tuckerman, Arkansas. Growing up he enjoyed life to the fullest surrounded by a loving family on the farm. Michael was baptized at an early age at St. Paul AME Church and is a current member of St. Mark Baptist Church in North Little Rock, AR.
Obituary: Max Ray Burge
Max Ray Burge, age 68, of Cave City passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born March 9, 1954, in Batesville to McKinley and Lorene Cooper Burge. He was a Road Grader Operator and was of the Baptist faith. Max enjoyed playing the drums and the bass guitar. He played music for over 58 years. He also enjoyed drag racing.
Man arrested at Melbourne ‘trunk or treat’ event
Izard County authorities say a man was arrested last weekend at a Halloween “trunk or treat” event. According to Izard County Circuit Court information, Brock Michael Handyside, 21, was arrested at the Halloween event in Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 29, after witnesses reported Handyside was yelling at a minor and then started a fight.
Some Friday football start times change due to chance of severe weather
The chance for severe weather tonight has prompted some area high schools to start their Friday football a little earlier. The Melbourne Bearkats will cap off their undefeated regular season with a road game against the Atkins Red Devils. That game will now begin at 5:30 p.m. Coming off their...
Independence County man arrested on three felonies
In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
