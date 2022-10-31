Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Postal office fire out, Riverside Fire Department investigating arson
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive,...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports sudden rise in weekly COVID cases, warns of winter surge
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
spectrumnews1.com
Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
spectrumnews1.com
OC’s COVID-19 statistics hold steady
SANTA ANA (CNS) — As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that...
spectrumnews1.com
Metro proposes new fare-capping system
LOS ANGELES — Metro is considering a new system for how it charges riders. Called fare capping, the new process would replace Metro passes and internal transfers with fares that allow travelers to pay as they go using a TAP card. Instead of buying a day-, week- or month-long...
spectrumnews1.com
A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street
We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
In-N-Out Burger gets naming rights for Pomona Dragstrip, announces 75th anniversary fest
POMONA, Calif. — The hamburger chain beloved for its Double-Double cheeseburger is planning a big party for itself. On Oct. 22, 2023, In-N-Out Burger will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a festival at the Pomona Fairplex that will include drag races, a car show, carnival rides, celebrity musicians and, of course, cookout trucks serving up chain favorites like its Animal Style burgers.
spectrumnews1.com
Elections: Horvath vs. Hertzberg in race to replace LA County Supervisor Kuehl
LOS ANGELES — West Hollywood Council member Lindsey Horvath and State Senator Robert Hertzberg are running to replace outgoing Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in LA County District 3. They are both Democrats but have different positions on some issues.
spectrumnews1.com
Defense wants man’s conviction reduced in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A defense attorney for the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store said Thursday he plans to ask a judge to reduce his client’s conviction from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. What...
spectrumnews1.com
Community debates displaying thin blue line flag at Hart School Board Meeting
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Several members of the community addressed the William S. Hart Union High School Board about displaying the Thin Blue Line flag at Saugus High football games, but no action was taken and the debate continues Thursday about whether it is appropriate. Representatives from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats vs. Democrats: The new normal?
Election season brought forth several scandals, including the Los Angeles City Hall audio leak and the attack of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. But in California, another battle is brewing, thanks to the top-two primary system. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani dive into the vicious...
Comments / 0