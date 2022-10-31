ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Postal office fire out, Riverside Fire Department investigating arson

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC’s COVID-19 statistics hold steady

SANTA ANA (CNS) — As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Metro proposes new fare-capping system

LOS ANGELES — Metro is considering a new system for how it charges riders. Called fare capping, the new process would replace Metro passes and internal transfers with fares that allow travelers to pay as they go using a TAP card. Instead of buying a day-, week- or month-long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street

We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

In-N-Out Burger gets naming rights for Pomona Dragstrip, announces 75th anniversary fest

POMONA, Calif. — The hamburger chain beloved for its Double-Double cheeseburger is planning a big party for itself. On Oct. 22, 2023, In-N-Out Burger will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a festival at the Pomona Fairplex that will include drag races, a car show, carnival rides, celebrity musicians and, of course, cookout trucks serving up chain favorites like its Animal Style burgers.
POMONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats vs. Democrats: The new normal?

Election season brought forth several scandals, including the Los Angeles City Hall audio leak and the attack of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. But in California, another battle is brewing, thanks to the top-two primary system. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani dive into the vicious...
LOS ANGELES, CA

