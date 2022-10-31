ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: TV channel, stream, radio

Michigan State hasn't gone to Champaign, Illinois, since the last time it had a season spin way, way off course — in 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9. Looking to avoid that same fate, MSU heads to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face an Illinois team that's enjoying the kind of unforeseen success Spartan fans experienced a season ago.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth

All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Another new official Buckeye as Arnold loses his black stripe

The Buckeyes are a recruiting machine that has been having spectacular success. Their 2022 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country in the final 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and their 2023 class of 21 current commitments is ranked No. 5 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings at this point.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy