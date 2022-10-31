Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two men are accused of assaulting a 79-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Massena. Village police arrested 34-year-old Adam Baublitz of Moira and 36-year-old Scott Stewart of Massena. They’re charged with felony counts of:. first-degree burglary causing physical injury. second-degree assault causing physical...
WKTV
Saranac man arrested for Aggravated Harassment
SARANAC, N.Y. -- On Nov. 1 Troopers arrested Scott A. Bentley, 31 of Saranac, for Aggravated Harassment. Shortly before 8 a.m. Troopers responded to Hardscrabble Road, in the Town of Schuyler Falls for a harassment complaint. Following an investigation, it was learned that Bentley continued to contact the victim after...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man remains jailed on new charges
PLATTSBURGH | Just days after being jailed on contempt charges, a Plattsburgh man is now facing new felony and misdemeanor allegations. New York State Police most recently arrested Simon L. Conroy Oct. 30 in connection with a fraudulently cashed check. Police said on Oct. 25, troopers were called to Conroy...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
suncommunitynews.com
Local nanny charged for alleged child assault
PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
WCAX
Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four days of deliberation, a Burlington jury Thursday afternoon found Aita Gurung guilty of the 2017 murder of his wife, saying he did not meet the insanity defense threshold. The jury convicted Gurung of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and...
WCAX
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
WCAX
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies following car crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. — A passenger involved in a car crash in Sheldon has died after spending more than a week in the hospital, state police report. Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an incident that took place in Sheldon on Oct. 24. Weld was...
WCAX
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it's Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire's next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations.
WCAX
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
Lyme disease has become an increasing source of concern for public health officials in Vermont in the past few years. Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. School district merger on the ballot in Addison County. Updated: 9 hours ago. Residents in...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jericho on Saturday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 15, near Old Pump Road, at around 2:15 p.m. According to the report, Dielene Donley, 68, of Essex, hit the rear of Lori Marcotte, 53, of Underhill. Marcotte was stopped...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Town upgrading to LED streetlights
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh is upgrading to LED streetlights. Work to replace all streetlights with energy-saving fixtures began last week. The project is a partnership between the New York Power Authority and the town as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program. The goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.
WCAX
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire. A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Heidi Pruss, 46, the homeowner, was found dead after fire crews responded to the blaze at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park last Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
