Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Healthline
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
studyfinds.org
Radioactive implant wipes out tumors in mice with pancreatic cancer
DURHAM, N.C. — Could pancreatic cancer be a thing of the past? A study by a team at Duke University could soon make this a reality. Their latest research on pancreatic cancer found a gel-like, radioactive treatment that not only slowed down cancer growth, but also obliterated 80 percent of tumors in mice. The treatment worked even on mice with hard-to-treat tumors.
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Incredible case of woman who could help ‘cure cancer’ after surviving 12 tumours in different organs
THE "incredible" case of a woman who survived 12 tumours in different organs could help "cure cancer", scientists hope. The unnamed patient, now in her 40s, was diagnosed with her first tumour when she was a toddler. Every few years throughout her life, she was diagnosed with new tumours -...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
Scientists Spliced Human Brain Tissue Into The Brains of Baby Rats
Self-organizing lumps of human brain tissue grown in the laboratory have been successfully transplanted into the nervous systems of newborn rats in a step towards finding new ways to treat neuropsychiatric disorders. The 3D organoids, developed from stem cells to resemble a simplified model of the human cortex, connected and integrated with the surrounding tissue in each rat's cortex to form a functional part of the rodent's own brain, displaying activity related to sensory perception. This, according to a team of researchers led by neuroscientist Sergiu Pașca of Stanford University, overcomes the limitations of dish-grown organoids, and gives us a new platform...
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's or Lewy body dementia? How patients draw can help determine the type of dementia
The two most common neurodegenerative dementias are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). There is often an overlap of symptoms across these two diseases, which can make diagnoses difficult. Although biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid sampling and neuroimaging are the most well-validated diagnostic biomarkers, they can be invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers in Japan have discovered that the characteristics of patients' drawing processes can discriminate between patients with AD and DLB, offering a cheap, non-invasive, and quick screening tool.
