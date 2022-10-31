ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth officers attempt to help stranded driver leads to arrest

DULUTH, Ga. - A Duluth police officer's attempted to help a stranded driver ended up ending with an arrest. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say Thursday, the officer was on Buford Highway near Duluth Highway Thursday when he noticed a vehicle broken down on the side of the road.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Lithonia condos, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and injured another. Police went to Penwood Place in Lithonia and confirmed there were two people shot at the scene. The injured victim is expected to survive, according to police. Investigators are working to...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
BILOXI, MS
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home

ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy