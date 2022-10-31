Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Detention officer in critical condition after being shot multiple times
A manhunt is underway for Brentson Thomas. Authorities say he shot a Henry County detention officer several times. The shooting happened at the Hadden Place Apartment complex on Hopewell Place in McDonough.
fox5atlanta.com
Houston police searching for Atlanta man in deadly stabbing
Police said the suspect stabbed another Atlanta resident to death. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman now considered dead increases reward for suspect’s arrest
ATLANTA - Allahnia Lenior’s mom wants two things: to lay her daughter to rest, and for the guys allegedly responsible for her death to brought to justice. "I say to you, where is she?" said Jannette Jackson. "Can I have her body and have a funeral?" Jackson said the...
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth officers attempt to help stranded driver leads to arrest
DULUTH, Ga. - A Duluth police officer's attempted to help a stranded driver ended up ending with an arrest. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say Thursday, the officer was on Buford Highway near Duluth Highway Thursday when he noticed a vehicle broken down on the side of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect killed in Gwinnett County officer-involved shooting
There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Police officer revives man with no pulse, performed CPR for more than 10 minutes
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs police officer revived a man, who had stopped breathing and had no pulse, after performing CPR for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived. The Powder Springs Police Department shared an image from a dashboard camera, taken on Oct. 29 from the Silver...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Lithonia condos, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and injured another. Police went to Penwood Place in Lithonia and confirmed there were two people shot at the scene. The injured victim is expected to survive, according to police. Investigators are working to...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
fox5atlanta.com
I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
fox5atlanta.com
Two men hospitalized in shooting at Memorial Drive gas station, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting at a DeKalb County gas station. Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened after midnight at the Texaco gas station on the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in the Stone Mountain area. At the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigate car break-ins at luxury apartments
One person reported a stolen firearm after a rash of break-ins. The crime is one of the biggest problems Atlanta police deal with.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
Chief Darin Schierbaum says technology, engagement is key to Atlanta police's future
ATLANTA - Darin Schierbaum officially had the "interim" portion of his title dropped this week. Mayor Andre Dickens named him the permanent police chief for the Atlanta Police Department on Monday. The new chief is not wasting any time trying to retain officers, grow the force, and use new technologies...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County boy missing for over a week after leaving home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week. Officers say 13-year-old Nicholas was last seen on Oct. 25 near Oxbridge Way after he left his home. The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall...
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
