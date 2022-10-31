Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Essex farm school keeps kids busy
(Essex) -- There's a new classroom in the Essex School District--one with chickens and goats. Located in a pen in back of the Essex K-12 complex, the district's fledgling farm school is in its first year. Based on a similar program in Hamburg, the Essex farm school is part of the district's career academy curricula. Rebekah Sampers is in her second year as the district's ag instructor. Sampers tells KMA News the farm school gives students of all grades hands-on experience in taking care of farm animals.
kmaland.com
'Clarinda Sings' singers rev up for 27th concert
(Clarinda) -- Volunteer musicians from all over KMAland combine lend voices later this month for a traditional Clarinda holiday event. Clarinda High School's Auditorium is the site of the 27th annual Clarinda Sings concert November 20 at 3 p.m. Both adults and children are featured in the concert--a benefit for the Clarinda Foundation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Foundation Director Beckie Finch says the concert's origin traces back to 1995, when then-board member Marie Sump wanted to create a fundraising event for the foundation.
kmaland.com
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
kmaland.com
Joe Hernandez, 69, Council Bluffs, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Gerald Brockman, age 78, of Council Bluffs
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
kmaland.com
JK-8 window replacement project set
(Shenandoah) -- Another extensive renovation project is planned in the Shenandoah School District. By unanimous vote at a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the bid of the Wilson Group Incorporated for $1,010,655 for replacement of the JK-8 Building's windows and storefronts. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the project has been in the works for some time.
kmaland.com
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
kmaland.com
Mary Joan Tiemann, 89, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
kmaland.com
Berry faces write-in challenger, Clark, in Fremont County recorder race
(Sidney) -- Voters in Fremont County will have a couple of choices at the ballot box on Tuesday on who will be the next Fremont County Recorder. Republican incumbent Tarah Berry currently serves as the recorder after the board of supervisors appointed her in August following the passing of Jennifer McAllister. An Omaha native and 2002 graduate of Westside High School, Berry has lived in Fremont County with her husband Curtis for over 10 years and together have two children. Berry previously served as a deputy recorder from 2018 until her appointment to recorder earlier this year. Berry says she has been adjusting well to the new role.
kmaland.com
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
kmaland.com
SMC plans 'realistic' disaster drill
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials promise a scenario that's as realistic as possible in next week's disaster drill. Numerous local agencies join the hospital in an emergency preparedness exercise beginning Wednesday morning. Ty Davison is director of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Davison says the drill begins at 9 a.m., when Shenandoah police and fire personnel plus Shenandoah EMTs are dispatched to an emergency situation.
kmaland.com
Timothy Douglas, age 64, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ November 3, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue Inc., 205 S. Sumner Avenue ~ Creston, Iowa 50801. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Tim passed away at Corning...
kmaland.com
Phillip Charley, 76 previously from Tabor
Location:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI. Visitation Location:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Van Dyne Sportsmen Club or Oshkosh Police Benevolent Associaton. Funeral Home:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Bryan Jack Holder
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general election. Today's report features the Libertarian candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Bryan Jack Holder. The son of a Council Bluffs school teacher and administrator, Holder is...
kmaland.com
Atchison County accident injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Fairfax woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred 4 miles south of Fairfax on Missouri Highway 46 east of Route N at around 7:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2019 Kia Optima driven by 24-year-old McKinley Daniels was eastbound when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
kmaland.com
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
kmaland.com
Sand announces accountant, auditor hiring initiative in State Auditor's Office
(Council Bluffs) -- Like several businesses and organizations, the Iowa State Auditor's office is attempting to address a shortage of accountants and auditors. That's why State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College a new hiring initiative within his office, accepting accountants with an associate's degree rather than requiring a bachelor's degree. Sand tells KMA News he feels the move to accept the two-year degree is a "no-brainer" for an office attempting to be the "taxpayer's watchdog."
kmaland.com
State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
Comments / 0