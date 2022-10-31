ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

K-State up to No. 13 in AP Poll

By Landon Reinhardt
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had the opportunity to impress AP Poll voters in a matchup against No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats made the most of it, defeating the Cowboys 48-0.

The dominant performance left a mark on voters, moving K-State up nine spots to No. 13 in the country.

The Wildcats get to show out again at home Saturday at Texas. That game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

