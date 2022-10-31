Read full article on original website
Aleta Adams
4d ago
my problem 🙄 😒 😕 who is raising these animals, who rather take and kill and not work for what they want.society and family have fell these people.You are not human to do this, what separated us from animals is our capacity to love and have compassion toward one another.
Reply(3)
7
Ms. Colbert
4d ago
🤔 Your life is not worth losing over material things, hope he makes it 🙏🏾
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider
CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old was one of a group of people who took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in West Loop carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with an armed carjacking last August in the West Loop. The 14-year-old was identified as one of the people who forcefully took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 12 in the first block of South Jefferson Street, police said.
12-year-old South Side boy missing following school
CHICAGO — Family and police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. Sergio Mathews Jr. was last seen leaving Fort Dearborn Elementary School, which is located near 90th and Throop, at around 3:20 p.m. He was wearing a navy jacket with baby blue...
Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
fox32chicago.com
4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
fox32chicago.com
Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies. In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North and Clyborn station
CHICAGO - A man was robbed and stabbed early Thursday on a CTA Red Line train near the North and Clybourn station. The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when he was attacked, Chicago police said. He was...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed on Red Line near North-Clybourn, suspect detained
Update 1:50 p.m. — Chicago police have released a media statement: “The victim, a 40-year-old male, was riding a train when a male offender approached and grabbed the victim’s personal property. The offender then stabbed the victim in the abdomen and thigh. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The offender was quickly located and placed into custody. Charges are pending.”
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
WGNtv.com
‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
fox32chicago.com
Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
15-year-old charged with carjacking in Gresham: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a man was carjacked in Gresham in mid-October. Police say the teen was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of West 84th Street on Oct. 18. The teen was seen...
Comments / 15