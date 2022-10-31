SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center has doubled the number of beds in the behavioral health unit of its emergency department. In this new unit, officials said patients who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, such as someone who engaged in self-harm, can be placed on one of the six new ligature-free beds to be monitored by staff members of the hospital. The hospital said it will start using the beds on Monday.

