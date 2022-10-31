ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases

Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
Worcester health officials urge masking, vaccination to reduce spread of COVID, other viruses

WORCESTER — Worcester health officials are advising the public to use masks and become vaccinated to avoid a surge in COVID cases and the spread of other viruses. RSV is contributing to a current spike in hospital visits, particularly for children, and is correlated with school absences, officials said. It’s a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold like symptoms.
Mercy Medical Center adds six beds to new behavioral health unit

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center has doubled the number of beds in the behavioral health unit of its emergency department. In this new unit, officials said patients who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, such as someone who engaged in self-harm, can be placed on one of the six new ligature-free beds to be monitored by staff members of the hospital. The hospital said it will start using the beds on Monday.
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Investigation by Massachusetts officials finds delivery apps providing alcohol to those underage

BOSTON – This past weekend, as part the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission’s (ABCC) Operation Safe Campus, investigators found Door Dash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to Boston area college students. Most students were approximately 19 years of age and used false out of state licenses. Students ordered and paid for the alcohol through the apps, after which the drivers picked up the alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store and delivered it to the underage students.
Worcester Housing Authority tackles food insecurity with new free meal program

Older and disabled residents struggling with food insecurity now have a chance to keep themselves nourished. The Worcester Housing Authority kicked off its pilot Food Matters program at Webster Square Towers on Tuesday for residents there as well as from Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments. Announced on Oct. 10, the program will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation

Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest

Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
Baystate, Big Y, others commit to support Western Mass. businesses

In an effort to reinvest in women and minority-owned Western Massachusetts businesses and to increase hiring opportunities for people of color and marginalized communities in the area, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) has unveiled its Anchor Collaborative program and the local multi-million dollar corporations committed to empowering the region.
Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet

This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
