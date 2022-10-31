Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
wgbh.org
Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases
Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
Turkey costs rise due to avian flu outbreak
The centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal, the turkey, is going to cost a lot more this year, largely due to a turkey shortage driven by an avian flu outbreak.
Worcester health officials urge masking, vaccination to reduce spread of COVID, other viruses
WORCESTER — Worcester health officials are advising the public to use masks and become vaccinated to avoid a surge in COVID cases and the spread of other viruses. RSV is contributing to a current spike in hospital visits, particularly for children, and is correlated with school absences, officials said. It’s a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold like symptoms.
Mercy Medical Center in Springfield adds additional beds to emergency department
Mercy Medical Center officials are announcing the addition of six new behavioral health beds in the hospital's Emergency Department on Friday.
Mercy Medical Center adds six beds to new behavioral health unit
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center has doubled the number of beds in the behavioral health unit of its emergency department. In this new unit, officials said patients who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, such as someone who engaged in self-harm, can be placed on one of the six new ligature-free beds to be monitored by staff members of the hospital. The hospital said it will start using the beds on Monday.
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Worcester health officials are calling for indoor masking — but not just for COVID
RSV is one of the viruses contributing to a sharp increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Worcester health officials are urging residents to wear masks to help prevent further strain on hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flu season, and an “uncharacteristic” rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
fallriverreporter.com
Investigation by Massachusetts officials finds delivery apps providing alcohol to those underage
BOSTON – This past weekend, as part the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission’s (ABCC) Operation Safe Campus, investigators found Door Dash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to Boston area college students. Most students were approximately 19 years of age and used false out of state licenses. Students ordered and paid for the alcohol through the apps, after which the drivers picked up the alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store and delivered it to the underage students.
Worcester Housing Authority tackles food insecurity with new free meal program
Older and disabled residents struggling with food insecurity now have a chance to keep themselves nourished. The Worcester Housing Authority kicked off its pilot Food Matters program at Webster Square Towers on Tuesday for residents there as well as from Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments. Announced on Oct. 10, the program will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
Homebuyers are leaving Boston for Maine, according to Realtor.com
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is on the market in Boston for $1.7 million. A 4-bed, 1-bath house is listed in Boston for $850,000. And a 3-bed, 2-bathroom house in Boston is on the market for $1.4 million. Sick of the high prices, residents are leaving Boston for Maine, according to...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation
Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police searching for shooting suspect, advise residents to take precautions
“Shortly before 8 AM today Massachusetts State Police deployed numerous personnel and units, along with local police, to search for a suspect who shot a victim multiple times in West Hartford last night. Information obtained by West Hartford Police placed the suspect in the Blandford/Russell area. The suspect is identified...
Jessica Goodrich of Worcester found dead in Georgia, officials say
A Worcester woman was found dead near a Georgia truck stop early last month after traveling with a truck driver, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced. Jessica Goodrich, 45, was found dead in Woodbine, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. After receiving a call reporting a deceased white...
chelseapolice.com
Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest
Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
Baystate, Big Y, others commit to support Western Mass. businesses
In an effort to reinvest in women and minority-owned Western Massachusetts businesses and to increase hiring opportunities for people of color and marginalized communities in the area, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) has unveiled its Anchor Collaborative program and the local multi-million dollar corporations committed to empowering the region.
WBUR
Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet
This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
