Cadillac: Recruiting 'is the bloodline of any program'

Currently sitting at No. 55 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings and last in the SEC, Auburn's interim staff and next coaching staff will have a hole to dig out of for the Class of 2023. After Bryan Harsin and his staff struggled to recruit — especially in the southeast...
VIDEO: New AD John Cohen greets Auburn basketball following win

AUBURN, Alabama—It hasn't taken new AD John Cohen very long to begin making an impact on the Auburn athletics department. Officially hired on Monday evening, Cohen was in town on Tuesday and spent time at baseball before touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus. On Wednesday morning, Cohen held his first staff meeting and it was a very positive experience according to several in attendance.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job

Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
