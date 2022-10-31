Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
WAPT
2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured three others. Police said the shooting was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Forrest County's deputy coroner identified the two victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Bogalusa football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man, Seriously Injures Other Driver
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man, Seriously Injures Other Driver. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish, Louisiana, shortly after 02:45 a.m. Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
WDAM-TV
Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish
Upon arrival, deputies discovered Thomas had an outstanding warrant, as well as heroin found in his vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD: Arrest made in Veronique Allen murder case
Early in the investigation into the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen, Bogalusa police identified Christian Myers as one of the suspects, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. BPD detectives obtained warrants for his arrest for principal to first-degree murder, principal to assault by drive-by...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Nov. 3, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Nov. 3, 2022:. Undry Warren, failure to appear-misdemeanor (three counts) Bryce Jarreau, assault-aggravated-domestic violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13B, false imprisonment, contempt of court. Antonia Parra, exploitation of the infirm. Ronald Magee, first-degree rape-anal. Tiffany...
Two drivers wanted for reckless stunt driving on Claiborne Ave., NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants are issued for Devin D. Curley, 33, and Jermaine Turner, 33, for allegedly doing burnouts and reckless stunt driving according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus...
theadvocate.com
Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'
The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
mageenews.com
Heather Blackwell Found Safe
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, who has been missing for a day, was found Wednesday afternoon in a field behind Sears according to local law enforcement. Heather has not been well following brain surgery a few months ago.
Robbers break into ATM at small town Mississippi bank, make away with unknown amount of money.
Police are looking for two suspects who made away with an unknown amount of cash from an ATM they broke into from a small town Mississippi bank. The Bude Police Department released a video from a surveillance camera recording the break-in on Thursday. The incident happened at approximately 2:10 a.m....
Comments / 0