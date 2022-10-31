ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WTVM

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured three others. Police said the shooting was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Forrest County's deputy coroner identified the two victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man, Seriously Injures Other Driver

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man, Seriously Injures Other Driver. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish, Louisiana, shortly after 02:45 a.m. Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Arrest made in Veronique Allen murder case

Early in the investigation into the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen, Bogalusa police identified Christian Myers as one of the suspects, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. BPD detectives obtained warrants for his arrest for principal to first-degree murder, principal to assault by drive-by...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Nov. 3, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Nov. 3, 2022:. Undry Warren, failure to appear-misdemeanor (three counts) Bryce Jarreau, assault-aggravated-domestic violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13B, false imprisonment, contempt of court. Antonia Parra, exploitation of the infirm. Ronald Magee, first-degree rape-anal. Tiffany...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'

The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
BOGALUSA, LA
mageenews.com

Heather Blackwell Found Safe

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, who has been missing for a day, was found Wednesday afternoon in a field behind Sears according to local law enforcement. Heather has not been well following brain surgery a few months ago.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy