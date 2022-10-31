ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

NYS Music

Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Thomas Rhett 2023 Tour Announced with Stops in Buffalo, Albany and Belmont Park

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has announced a 2023 North American tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith in 40 cities for his Home Team Tour. Rhett, known for his modern country hits like “Die A Happy Man,” has won multiple Billboard, iHeartRadio and CMA Music awards. Last month, he released his first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Y’all.
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

LIVE NOW: Shania Twain Syracuse Presale Tickets

Shania Twain is back with her brand new "Queen of Me Tour," and it's coming to Syracuse on July 8th at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Tickets don't go public until Tomorrow at 10 AM, but you can get presale tickets now. You can access her presale tickets right now by going to her website and using code: SUMMER. From there, you can secure your tickets early and make sure you're right in the center of the action.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Music

CNY Jazz Orchestra To Link Up With David Liebman

The Central New York Jazz Orchestra, a Syracuse area non-profit big band, will join up with NEA Jazzmaster David Liebman later this month to perform and record together. This comes 11 years after the orchestra accompanied the saxophonist/flautist’s world premiere solo performance of “If a White Horse from Jerusalem,” a four-movement work for soprano saxophone, wooden flute, and jazz orchestra. After the concert, Liebman had offered to record an album with the orchestra, and is soon coming through with this offer.
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Music

New NYC Venue Racket to Open Next Year

A brand new venue called Racket will be opening in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, a mid-size 650-capacity club. The Bowery Presents, the East Coast regional partner of AEG Live, shared the news on social media. The Racket is set to fill the holes of the many other mid-sized venues that have closed their doors over the years. For example, the Highline Ballroom in Chelsea closed its doors on Feb. 18, 2019, after it was unable to renew its lease. Other venues that closed their doors in the surrounding areas in 2018 and prior include Output, Cielo, and Cornelia Street Cafe. Also recently, the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn announced it was closing forever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY

The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
SYRACUSE, NY

