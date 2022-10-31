A brand new venue called Racket will be opening in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, a mid-size 650-capacity club. The Bowery Presents, the East Coast regional partner of AEG Live, shared the news on social media. The Racket is set to fill the holes of the many other mid-sized venues that have closed their doors over the years. For example, the Highline Ballroom in Chelsea closed its doors on Feb. 18, 2019, after it was unable to renew its lease. Other venues that closed their doors in the surrounding areas in 2018 and prior include Output, Cielo, and Cornelia Street Cafe. Also recently, the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn announced it was closing forever.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO