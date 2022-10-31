Read full article on original website
NYS Music
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
NYS Music
Thomas Rhett 2023 Tour Announced with Stops in Buffalo, Albany and Belmont Park
Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has announced a 2023 North American tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith in 40 cities for his Home Team Tour. Rhett, known for his modern country hits like “Die A Happy Man,” has won multiple Billboard, iHeartRadio and CMA Music awards. Last month, he released his first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Y’all.
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
LIVE NOW: Shania Twain Syracuse Presale Tickets
Shania Twain is back with her brand new "Queen of Me Tour," and it's coming to Syracuse on July 8th at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Tickets don't go public until Tomorrow at 10 AM, but you can get presale tickets now. You can access her presale tickets right now by going to her website and using code: SUMMER. From there, you can secure your tickets early and make sure you're right in the center of the action.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
NYS Music
CNY Jazz Orchestra To Link Up With David Liebman
The Central New York Jazz Orchestra, a Syracuse area non-profit big band, will join up with NEA Jazzmaster David Liebman later this month to perform and record together. This comes 11 years after the orchestra accompanied the saxophonist/flautist’s world premiere solo performance of “If a White Horse from Jerusalem,” a four-movement work for soprano saxophone, wooden flute, and jazz orchestra. After the concert, Liebman had offered to record an album with the orchestra, and is soon coming through with this offer.
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
NYS Music
New NYC Venue Racket to Open Next Year
A brand new venue called Racket will be opening in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, a mid-size 650-capacity club. The Bowery Presents, the East Coast regional partner of AEG Live, shared the news on social media. The Racket is set to fill the holes of the many other mid-sized venues that have closed their doors over the years. For example, the Highline Ballroom in Chelsea closed its doors on Feb. 18, 2019, after it was unable to renew its lease. Other venues that closed their doors in the surrounding areas in 2018 and prior include Output, Cielo, and Cornelia Street Cafe. Also recently, the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn announced it was closing forever.
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Syracuse airport to build 2,000 parking spaces to ease congestion
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is planning to build 2,000 more parking spaces at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a 44% increase designed to end frequent congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a little more than 4,500 surface and garage parking spaces, which often fill up...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY
The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
