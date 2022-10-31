Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Four keys for LSU football to take down Alabama in Death Valley
LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama as the 13 1/2-point underdog, but what the numbers don't account for are the possibility of the Tigers playing better on any given Saturday. Here's what LSU needs to do. 1. Contain Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. This will be the hardest challenge for LSU. Tigers...
theadvocate.com
This coach defeated Nick Saban twice. Here's how he (and others) would attack Alabama.
Beating Alabama or Nick Saban is no small task, and every coach has his own approach. Most of them don't work. On occasion, however, a handful of them do. Take, for example, Houston Nutt. As a Southeastern Conference coach for 14 years (10 at Arkansas, four at Ole Miss), Nutt went head-to-head against Saban 10 times, beating him twice at LSU and giving Saban several fits in tight battles against Alabama.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly rules out a starting LSU offensive lineman for the Alabama game
LSU coach Brian Kelly decided starting left guard Garrett Dellinger won't play this weekend against No. 6 Alabama. Dellinger missed the last two games with an MCL injury in his right knee. There was hope he could return to face the Crimson Tide, but Kelly ruled him out Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
LSU football battles with Alabama in Death Valley: Everything you need to know
LSU and Alabama are set to do battle at 6 p.m. on Saturday in one of the biggest SEC games of the season at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. If it weren't for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday, this is the game everybody would be talking about. There's a very...
theadvocate.com
For an LSU football player from Tuscaloosa, the Alabama game is personal
He grew up in Tuscaloosa in a family full of Alabama grads. One of his older brothers pitched for the Crimson Tide. The other worked on the football team in college. He could go down the road himself from Hillcrest High School and see Bryant-Denny Stadium off in the distance.
theadvocate.com
Did Nick Saban only eat at one Baton Rouge restaurant? We may have found the one
Gino Marino, owner of Gino's Restaurant in Baton Rouge, isn't sure what other restaurants Alabama football coach Nick Saban enjoyed when he was in Baton Rouge, but he knows he was at Gino's often. Michael Casagrande, a reporter covering University of Alabama athletics for al.com, tweeted this week that Saban...
theadvocate.com
Everything Alabama's Nick Saban said about LSU football before Saturday's game in Death Valley
Alabama football coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's huge game against LSU in Baton Rouge, breaking down the important SEC battle. The winner of Saturday's game will likely be the favorite to finish off the regular season as the SEC West champion. Saban, who coached...
theadvocate.com
How LSU can use both Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari at same time against Alabama
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are the top threats to the LSU defense this week. To counter them, the Tigers will need to find ways to put their best linebackers on the field. “I think it's important the best players play, and I think we've seen...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball shows improvement in final exhibition game before season opener
LSU showed depth and versatility in its first exhibition game and doubled down on it in the second. Five Tigers scored in double figures and all 11 who played scored in a 121-46 victory against Langston University at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday. It was the final tuneup...
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
theadvocate.com
Could a change to practice help LSU avoid another slow start? Brian Kelly hopes so.
About three weeks ago, Brian Kelly made an adjustment to his practice structure in the hopes the change will help LSU get off to faster starts. LSU has trailed every Power Five opponent it played so far this season, five of them by double-digits. So Kelly moved up an 11-on-11...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
theadvocate.com
Thursday's special: Echoes of past rivalry emanate through Catholic-Zachary showdown
The question was simple. Zachary High School coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night. “When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great (Thursday) rivalry (between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist).
theadvocate.com
Cardiac Catholic does it again: Bears rally to beat Zachary on a field goal in final seconds
Catholic High trailed by 14 points going into the fourth quarter. Once again, the Bears were down but not out. Two efficient drives and a 40-yard field goal by Landon Carter with 14 seconds remaining lifted Catholic to a 24-21 victory over Zachary in a game that decided the District 4-5A title Thursday night at Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
theadvocate.com
Southside finishes off regular season in style with rout of Sam Houston
The Southside Sharks will enter the LHSAA high school football playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the state. Southside wrapped up its regular-season schedule by defeating Sam Houston 49-21 in a District 3-5A game to run its school-record winning streak to nine games Thursday night in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com
Narcisse: Prep football fans, get ready for new postseason format with playoff brackets coming out Sunday
When the high school football playoffs kickoff next week, the 208 teams participating will experience a postseason that is different from what they're used. All Lafayette Parish teams except for Southside will play in the select brackets because of having students outside zones with academies. “It’s going to take some...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown
Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
