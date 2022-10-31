ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Four keys for LSU football to take down Alabama in Death Valley

LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama as the 13 1/2-point underdog, but what the numbers don't account for are the possibility of the Tigers playing better on any given Saturday. Here's what LSU needs to do. 1. Contain Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. This will be the hardest challenge for LSU. Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This coach defeated Nick Saban twice. Here's how he (and others) would attack Alabama.

Beating Alabama or Nick Saban is no small task, and every coach has his own approach. Most of them don't work. On occasion, however, a handful of them do. Take, for example, Houston Nutt. As a Southeastern Conference coach for 14 years (10 at Arkansas, four at Ole Miss), Nutt went head-to-head against Saban 10 times, beating him twice at LSU and giving Saban several fits in tight battles against Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thursday's special: Echoes of past rivalry emanate through Catholic-Zachary showdown

The question was simple. Zachary High School coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night. “When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great (Thursday) rivalry (between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist).
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10

Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown

Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy