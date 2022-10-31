ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruises easier on wallets than land vacations, data shows

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new study shows that taking a cruise costs less than a traditional land vacation, due in part to inflation.

The data, provided by travel insurance comparison website InsureMyTrip , policyholders are paying $1,469 less to take a cruise than a vacation on land.

According to InsureMyTrip, the average cost of a cruise is $4,957, compared to $6,426 for a vacation on land, based on travel insurance policies sold.

Though cruises may be cheaper, InsureMyTrip said cruise costs are still up due to inflation. The website recommends travel insurance in the event of flight delays or cancellations, COVID-19 diagnosis, baggage loss or delay and other issues like hurricane or bad weather.

