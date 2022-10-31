ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uschamber.com

Advancing Inclusion in the Construction Industry through DEI Initiatives

The construction industry offers thousands of jobs and the potential for employees to chart their own paths and become small, craft business owners. Leaders such as those in the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) organization continue to make significant strides toward reshaping the narrative around a career in construction and targeting new, diverse talent to join the industry.
salestechstar.com

OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards

The company’s support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection. OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.
crowdfundinsider.com

Airbase Becomes “First” Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Firms

Airbase, the “fast-growing” spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that “expand its all-in-one spend management platform to support the sophisticated purchasing processes of today’s mid-market and larger companies.”. These new capabilities “help ensure compliance by providing...
thepennyhoarder.com

Zapier Is Seeking a Sales Rep With 2 Years of Experience (Benefits Included)

Zapier, an automation platform, is hiring an inside sales representative to work full time from home. You will be leading virtual demos, identifying and converting customers, and receiving and maintaining feedback. You must have at least two years of experience, the ability to work independently and a high level of...
Chron.com

How to highlight your military experience in the job market

Leaving your military service and moving into the job market requires serious contemplation on highlighting your skills. Even for the most experienced professional, writing a resume can be challenging, so give yourself some time to think about the perception you want to market. While your resume will not guarantee a job, they are essential. Your resume represents you in the eyes of potential employers searching for the best candidate. Your resume can significantly impact your military transition to the civilian marketplace. Taking the time to develop your message in a well-thought-out manner will serve you well in attracting attention....
constructiontechnology.media

McKinsey gathers construction leaders for sustainability talks

Management consulting firm McKinsey has announced the launch of the Net Zero Built Environment Council. The council will be formed from members from across the construction industry, who will examine ways in which greenhouse gas emissions from the built environment can be reduced. McKinsey says the objective of the council...

