Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New multipurpose learning hub opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-running architecture firm, GMB Architecture and Engineering, recently announced a new learning hub stationed in Grand Rapids. The new space can be utilized by employees and local clients of the firm. Whether virtual or physical, it provides an opportunity for collaborative learning and experiential gathering areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Park Wins Statewide Social Equity Award

A Grand Rapids Park is being recognized for its purposeful, immersive, and inclusive design. Last year, Roberto Clemente Park in southwest Grand Rapids got $1.5 million in renovations. See all the improvements in the gallery below!. The American Society of Landscape Architects, Michigan Chapter (MiASLA), is honoring The City of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Manufacturing leader earns talent award

A local business leader recently was awarded for his talent development work in the manufacturing industry. Steve Heethuis, training director at NN Mobile Solutions in Kentwood and chair of West Michigan Works! regional talent council Discover Manufacturing, recently earned the 2022 Michigan Manufacturers Association Talent Champion of the Year Award.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

