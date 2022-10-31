Read full article on original website
Adriana Chechik Reveals Extent Of Heartbreaking Injuries In Return Stream
Twitch is a company with a shady past. From allegations of favoritism to criticism about the site platforming gambling, Twitch has had its fair share of controversy over the years. These controversies, combined with enticing offers from YouTube, culminated in a mass exodus of Twitch, with many prominent content creators, such as Ludwig, leaving the site. And it seems like Twitch has dropped the ball once again, but this time the repercussions for the company's actions were very serious, with one content creator ending up in the hospital.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
How To Unlock Endless Mode In Vampire Survivors
"Vampire Survivors" received positive buzz from the likes of IGN when it hit early access at the beginning of 2022, but with its full release in October, the small indie project has exploded on the gaming scene. It has garnered plenty of rave reviews from critics, and it sits at "overwhelmingly positive" in Steam's fan reviews.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Don't Touch The Deck Achievement
The critically acclaimed campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally available to players. Due to the game's narrative not taking all that long to beat, it's entirely likely that some players are already on another playthrough and are looking to do some achievement or trophy hunting if they're not interested in the new multiplayer modes. There are 24 achievements or trophies in "Modern Warfare 2," and some can prove rather tricky. One of, if not the, toughest ones to pull off is "Don't Touch the Deck."
Every Resident Evil Re:Verse Creature Ranked Worst To Best
Have you ever wanted to play as your favorite "Resident Evil" monsters in a PvP death match? If so, you're in luck. Capcom has finally delivered the game for you. On Oct. 28, "Resident Evil Re:Verse" finally dropped. According to the game's official website, this new multiplayer experience (which boasts cross-play functionality) tosses two to six players into survival revenge battles based on the "Resident Evil" universe. Players can choose from some of their favorite "Resident Evil" characters — including Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine — in a fight for survival.
How Long Does It Take To Beat God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War Ragnarok" is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Despite dealing with tumultuous situations regarding leaks, spoilers, and even backlash towards developer Santa Monica Studios following a previous delay, many fans of the action series still seem eager to play through the next chapter in the "God of War" timeline. While players may not know exactly what "God of War Ragnarok" has in store for Kratos and his son Atreus, Norse mythology would infer that the two are about to face some apocalyptic adventures.
Unpacking The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumors
In October 2021, rumors started pointing towards a "Metal Gear Solid 3" remake. There have been no official updates concerning the remake, but things continued to look promising. Earlier this year, some "Metal Gear Solid" games were pulled from various online storefronts right around the time of the series' 35th anniversary. Gamers thought that the games could be getting remade or ported to newer consoles, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
How To Play As Jeanne In Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta's eight year hiatus is officially over, and "Bayonetta 3" is finally in the hands of players. Upon its release, critics were all saying the same thing and praising it as a worthwhile addition to the action-packed series. As the newest entry in Bayonetta's story, "Bayonetta 3" brings plenty of...
The Witcher Fans Rocked By Henry Cavill's Series Exit
Netflix's "The Witcher" has already seen two seasons, with "The Witcher" Season 3 slated to release next summer. Though that offering has yet to air, Netflix has already greenlit a fourth season as well, a bittersweet development due to the other news that broke with the reveal: Henry Cavill will soon leave the series and hand off the role of Geralt of Rivia to Liam Hemsworth.
How Kindergarten Cop Inspired A Major Aspect Of Silent Hill
Since its release in 1999, "Silent Hill" has long endured as one of the giants of horror games thanks to its creepy environments, iconic character and enemy design, pioneering use of camera angles, and Akira Yamaoka's simultaneously industrial and heavenly soundscape. The game has lingered long in the minds of its fans and has been brought sharply back into focus by the Silent Hill transmission, which teased a "Silent Hill 2" remake and two new titles, "Silent Hill: Townfall" and "Silent Hill: f," among a host of other goodies.
Call Of Duty Ghosts 2: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
The "Call of the Duty" series has evolved a great deal over the years and spawned numerous iterations. From the "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops" series to one-off titles like "World at War," the franchise has gone in lots of different directions since it launched in 2003. Among these various releases, one that stands out for taking the series in a unique direction is 2013's "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
Critics' Final Thoughts On God Of War Ragnarok: It's Nearly Perfect
"God of War" fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since "God of War Ragnarok" was formally announced back in September 2020. The follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed soft reboot, "Ragnarok" will bring the series' Norse storyline to a dramatic conclusion. In "God of War Ragnarok," Kratos and his son Atreus must face off against a vengeful Thor as the titular end of days event approaches. Of course, doing so will involve plenty of hacking, slashing, and spell-casting as the pair face off against hordes of mythical creatures.
Bayonetta 3: The Devil May Cry Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
After a long hiatus, the "Bayonetta" series is back with "Bayonetta 3," and despite the controversy surrounding the replacement of the titular character's voice actor, critics and gamers are loving it. On top of providing the fast-paced combo-based combat fans know and love, "Bayonetta 3" also features a ton of fun easter eggs for players to discover.
How To Unlock The Secret Chapter In Bayonetta 3
Despite the less-than-favorable air surrounding "Bayonetta 3" due to its complicated voice acting conflict, the game had critics all saying the same thing upon its release: it's a highly-enjoyable action title. Longtime fans can expect roughly 10-15 hours to beat "Bayonetta 3," but that doesn't include the amount of time players can spend mastering the new Demon Slave Attacks or the abundance of hidden collectibles that the game has to offer.
God Of War: Ragnarok's Star Studded Promo Has Fans Begging For Skins
The release date of "God of War Ragnarok" is rapidly approaching. "God of War Ragnarok" is hitting shelves on November 9, with the story picking up where "God of War" 2018 left off. In "God of War Ragnarok," Kratos will lift his Leviathan Axe and iconic Blades of Chaos once again alongside his son Atreus as they attempt to forestall Ragnarok. Ragnarok is the world-ending mythological event that spells the end for all Norse gods, so it will be interesting to see how Kratos handles it.
Can You Play Final Fantasy 14 On Steam Deck?
There are few MMORPGs out there that could claim to even remotely match the success of Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14." After all, what other title out there has done so well that its publisher literally had to stop selling it? "Final Fantasy 14" was pulled from shelves in 2021 because the servers couldn't handle the number of people playing the game. Understandable, as the title had 25 million registered users as of December 2021 (per Statista).
This Kingdom Hearts Tamagotchi Has A Dark Twist
It's hard to forget the grip that Tamagotchis had on kids in the '90s. The cute, egg-shaped toys held a character for users to take care of, which included cleaning poop, feeding, and playing games. Their influence was so widespread that they actually helped inspire Disney's "Turning Red," and there have been quite a number of crossovers between popular brands and the toys, like "Hello Kitty," "Pokemon," and BTS. Even Baby Yoda is coming to Tamagotchis in 2023, along with other crossovers like "Spy x Family" and "One Piece." "Kingdom Hearts" also got its own Tamagotchi earlier this year to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary.
Vampire Survivors: How To Find And Beat The Secret Boss, The Director
Drawn by its blend of bullet hell and roguelike gameplay, aspiring hunters of the undead have dove into "Vampire Survivors" since early access to test different builds, unlock new weapons, and uncover an ever-growing number of secrets. From relics and levels to game modes, players have a wealth of content to uncover; the title's full launch even added a hidden, final boss to take on.
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
