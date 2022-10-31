Tow truck driver struck on I-291
MANCHESTER — State police say a tow truck driver was struck by a car Friday morning when he was parked on the side of Interstate-291 west.
An accident report states that the tow truck driver, who lives in Manchester, was wearing reflective gear and had emergency lights activated on his vehicle when a sedan hit him.
The tow truck driver was taken to Hartford Hospital with reported minor injuries to his back. The driver of the sedan, who lives in Vernon, was uninjured.
