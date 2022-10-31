Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
CBS Sports
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Before he is permitted to return to the team, Irving must complete "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," according to the press release.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the first four games of the season and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Lamar Odom says Lakers fan gifted him the NBA championship rings he pawned
Former NBA star Lamar Odom pawned his two NBA championship rings after a near fatal drug overdose in 2015. He is doing better now, and as faith would have it, he also got his rings back thanks to a generous Lakers fan he ran into at a game this October.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
The Pacers defense was impressive in a close win over the Heat.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Patrick Peterson details feud with Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'Disrespect went to an all-time high'
When the Vikings beat the Cardinals on Sunday, the victory was especially important to one player in particular: Patrick Peterson. A 10-year veteran of Arizona's secondary before joining Minnesota in 2021, the Pro Bowl cornerback was seen after the game hollering for Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who didn't re-sign Peterson two years earlier: "Stop running! You said you was gonna call me back!" Two days later, Peterson has detailed on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast the bumpy relationship that fueled those comments and gave him extra motivation on game day.
CBS Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Nets' Kyrie Irving, will no longer launch Kyrie 8 sneakers
Nike has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, the company announced in a statement on Friday. This comes a day after the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his promotion of a film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent choice not to offer any kind of apology for a week. Nike also said it will not launch the Kyrie 8, the latest version of Irving's signature sneaker.
CBS Sports
If Lakers' plan is to sign Kyrie Irving next summer, they better start thinking about a new one
Much of the Los Angeles Lakers' hang-up to trade Russell Westbrook centers on a reluctance to part with their 2027 and/or 2029 first-round draft pick(s), which is understandable. Those picks are pretty much the only assets the Lakers have as a bridge to the post-LeBron era, which could be right around the corner. If they deal those picks, signaling a willingness to punt on the future, the short-term return has to be worth the sacrifice. They have to become immediate contenders.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving more trouble than he's worth; Russell Westbrook taking well to bench role
Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
Comments / 0