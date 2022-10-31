Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks power-play apple
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the […]
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the first four games of the season and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
Bills' Von Miller: Held out of practice Thursday
Miller did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Miller missed practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle issue following Buffalo's win over the Packers in Week 8. While the nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, it's possible the Bills are simply taking every precaution with the 33-year-old linebacker's health at the midway point of the season. Miller collected 14 tackles and a team-high six sacks over the team's first seven contests, and he'll have one more practice to increase his activity before this Sunday's game against the jets.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Ellis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ellis appeared in one game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers in mid-June, and he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old had a .231/.346/.488 slash line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games with Tacoma, though it wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Scooped up by Arizona
Hill was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports. Hill's time on the waiver wire didn't last long, as he was waived by Dallas earlier in the day. The defensive tackle could have an opportunity to contribute right away for this Arizona defense, as he should serve as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Leki Fotu.
Bears' Eddie Jackson has honest reaction after Chicago's trades on defense: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears were busy at the trade deadline. While they traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wideout Chase Claypool, they were sellers on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and fifth-round pick along with linebacker A.J. Klein, and also traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers punt on QB at No. 1 overall, Giants find replacement for Kadarius Toney
A team without a need at quarterback drafting No. 1 overall is good for entertainment value. In most years, that team is able to turn the pick into multiple first-round choices in exchange for the right to move up and take the best quarterback available. While it may be too soon for Pittsburgh to take a quarterback themselves, it is faced with the decision to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. opposite T.J. Watt or trade down for additional draft capital. In today's thought exercise, we explore that scenario and many others with a new mock draft.
