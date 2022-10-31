Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
thebrag.com
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years
In the wake of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's separation news, take a look back at their 11-year relationship
Elvira just gave Kylie Jenner a lesson on how to pay tribute with her Halloween costume
Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for Halloween, and the real Mistress of the Dark said it was 'flattering.' But she wishes Jenner had done this.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander
The actress makes the full-body exercise look easy.
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly In Hot Water Over Priest Halloween Costume Shortly After Dressing Up As Pam Anderson And Tommy Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gone viral for their racy Halloween costumes.
Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos
Happily in love! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have continued packing on the PDA ever since they were first linked. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. “I didn’t [know them] then....
Megan Fox Wears Plunging Bodysuit To Channel Zelda With MGK As Link On Halloween
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly won Halloween and they proved that when they attended a party at Delilah’s in LA on Oct. 31. The 36-year-old dressed up as a sexy Zelda when she wore a plunging corset top that revealed major cleavage with a skirt that had hip-high slits on the front. Meanwhile, MGK dressed as Link from the video game with elf ears and all.
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Got Great Advice on Set That She Keeps on Her Phone
Sydney Sweeney learned a lot while working on 'The Handmaid's Tale.' She received some great advice that she still carries with her today.
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash. “Happy...
ETOnline.com
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
Eric Roberts Says He Would 'Love' Sibling Julia Roberts to 'Play My Sister' in a Movie
Eric Roberts wants to share the screen with little sis Julia Roberts. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric, 66, said he would "love" to do a movie in which Julia, 55, plays his character's sister. He added that he'd also be interested in doing a father-daughter movie with his real-life actress daughter Emma Roberts.
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Jordyn Woods Channels Diana Ross With Spot-On Halloween Costume: Photos
Talk about a tribute! Jordyn Woods was a dead-ringer for diva Diana Ross on Halloween 2022. The bombshell, 25, oozed disco glamour as she transformed into the music icon, who is 78, for a top-notch costume Instagram. Jordyn looked divine as she slipped into a sheer, sparkling bodysuit and wore...
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
PopSugar
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Their Kids Dressed Up as Angels For Halloween
Kylie Jenner brought Travis Scott and their kids in on the Halloween fun. For their first spooky holiday as a family of four, the group dressed in matching all-white angel costumes. On Oct. 31, Jenner shared a mirror selfie of their outfits, showing the parents with 4-year-old Stormi and their 8-month-old son, whose name remains a mystery after it was changed from Wolf.
