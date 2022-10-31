Read full article on original website
southwestarkansasradio.com
Dierks School Board discusses purchase of RAVE Panic Button
The Dierks School Board held their regular monthly meeting last week. High School Principal Gene Strode made a proposal for the board to purchase the RAVE Panic Button, known as RAVE Mobile Safety. Strode discussed what intrigued his interest in the RAVE Panic button. Strode explained to the board how...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County’s alcohol issue among ballot items to be decided
Registered voters of Pike County will determine a number of races in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8, including the sale of alcohol in Pike County. Early voting will remain open through next Monday, which is being conducted at two locations. Voters looking to beat the election day rush can visit either the Pike County Clerk’s Office in Murfreesboro or the Bainum Library and Learning Center in Glenwood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this Friday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, or until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Richard Young, doing business as Young’s Outdoor Solutions, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately...
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker trial Week 8 recap: Defense makes case for life in prison
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Week 8 of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County began with testimony from Texas prison officials and ended with testimony from a former jailer who befriended the convicted killer, who claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Join KTAL News...
hopeprescott.com
Spooky Night At Fair Park
A Halloween drive-through was held at Fair Park in Hope by various local law enforcement groups. There were some outstanding costumes as well as some spooky effects to celebrate Halloween.
txktoday.com
Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade
Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it. “Not much you...
magnoliareporter.com
Texarkana physician found guilty of prescribing a controlled substance without legitimate medical purpose
A federal jury convicted a TexARKana doctor last week on two counts of distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a Schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the Drug...
txktoday.com
Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September. Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while...
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Plans Final Show of the Year
The final program of the year at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet is set for 6pm Tuesday November 8th. The program will feature the Gas & Grill Band with special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia. The public is invited to attend.
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound...
texarkanafyi.com
Farmer’s Bank & Trust 2022 Live United Bowl to be Played December 3
The 2022 Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 3. The teams will be announced on Tuesday, November 15, and schools from all over are hoping for a chance to grow into what has become an important College Bowl Game in Texarkana, Arkansas. Press...
swarkansasnews.com
Beards for a Cause: NPD to participate in ‘No Shave November’
Some Nashville police officers may look ‘scruffier’ in November, but they’re going without shaving for a good cause. The department is participating in ‘No Shave November’ to raise funds for the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ project. Participating officers have committed to obtaining six sponsors each at $25. The funds will be used to sponsor a child in the Christmas shopping project. The officer who raises the most money gets a prize. There are two sponsorships: (1) Prickly Donation $25 donation; (2) Hairy Donation $150 to sponsor more children shoppers. To make a donation call the Nashville Police Department 845-3434.
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
ktalnews.com
Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana
All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
txktoday.com
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of November 4 & 5
Got a threat of severe weather in the Texarkana region on Friday night into Saturday, but that won’t slow down the weekend. Some great live music is on tap for November 4 & 5 and a lot of fun family activities. Thanks to Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Hobb’s Manufactured...
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
