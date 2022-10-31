Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m. Summit Valley School District: No schoolWellpinit School District: No school. FOX28 Spokane©
North Spokane group “New Hope,” sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we’ve been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it’s not the only place we’re seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
Boil order in place in Millwood due to E. coli
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system. According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, Washington dishes and making ice.
It’s about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3″ snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
Shooting investigation in northeast Spokane puts school put on lockdown out of ‘abundance of caution’
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible shooting near Crestline and Euclid Avenue. SPD told KHQ that Bemiss Elementary school is placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. There are no other reports of other schools being on lockdown at this time.
Preparing for weekend storm: Avista operations manager and local garden expert provide advice
SPOKANE, Wash. – It still looks like fall outside but in the next few days, snow and high winds are on the way to Spokane, giving the community their first state of winter. “Our trucks are stocked, materials are ready, and our guys are ready to go to work with their expertise,” Avista Operations Manager Ryan Bradeen said.
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
Major Wind Storm
Our first snowfall of the year has turned to rain for many this afternoon, but this storm is not done with us yet, as we await what looks to be a major, damaging windstorm arriving overnight! Winds have already been picking up in areas south of Spokane Friday afternoon, but expect them to really ramp up around Spokane between 5-10PM, with the strongest/damaging winds likely between 10PM-4AM. During that time, gusts could reach upwards of 60mph! We are expecting scattered to widespread power outages as trees, tree limbs and power lines could all be coming down. Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of power outages BEFORE you head to bed tonight! That means, have flashlights at the ready, and devices fully charged.
TikTok trend sparks Kia, Hyundai prowls/thefts
SPOKANE, Wash – A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just...
Spokane Police Department searching for missing 82-year-old man
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for 82-year-old Cleatis Pedigo, who was last seen Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. when he left his home in the 4300 block of West Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota. According to SPD, he’s not supposed to...
Court documents detail events surrounding “warning shot” that sent schools into lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. – New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
Power outages: Inland Northwest sees power outages after winter weather hits
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. Customers impacted: 1,770To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 606To view the outage map, click...
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after...
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
Catholic Charities’ ‘Catalyst Project’ set to open Dec. 1 in West Hills
SPOKANE, Wash. – Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington’s latest housing project is slated to open on December 1, though there’s still work to be done to make that a reality.The Catalyst Project is converting the old Quality Inn on Sunset Highway in the West Hills neighborhood into housing, with 87 rooms and enough space for about 100 people, according to Catholic Charities Chief Housing Officer Jonathan Mallahan.The project is being funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce through their “Rights of Way Initiative.” When the project was announced, Catholic Charities said their goal was to open 60 days after receiving funds.A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce said the funds were delivered to Catholic Charities on September 12. Mallahan said they received the funds in the middle of September, but some of the work in the building took a little longer than anticipated and put them a couple weeks behind schedule.”We want to make sure the building is safe and ready to serve people effectively,” Mallahan said.Some of that renovation work includes a new fire prevention system, new carpets, a security system and deep cleaning each room–because all but two of the rooms in the former hotel had meth residue in them.”To be clear, the levels of meth contamination that were detected in those rooms were consistent with meth use on site, not meth production,” Mallahan said. “Regardless, that can have some impacts on our residents, so we wanted to make sure that the hotel was completely cleaned, and that contamination was taken care of before residents moved in.”Mallahan said they will have strict rules and community behavior guidelines for people living at the Catalyst Project to follow.”Program participants will be screened before they are accepted,” Mallahan said. “They will be referred to us through Empire Health Foundation’s efforts at Camp Hope.”A majority of the people who will move into rooms at the Catalyst Project will come from Camp Hope, but Mallahan said people at other Catholic Charities facilities and shelters could be moved to the Catalyst Project if it better suits their needs, and to create more shelter space for Camp Hope residents who would prefer to be at a shelter.William Hagy is the chair of the West Hills Neighborhood Council, where some neighbors in the area voiced their concerns about the Catholic Charities’ project earlier this summer.”I’m happy to see that Spokane is moving forward on something that’s long overdue,” Hagy said. “I don’t think it was necessarily the concerns about it being in the neighborhood, I think it was the concerns about the due process, and public comment, and public notice.”Hagy said he still has some concerns about the location, like the lack of a sidewalk on Sunset Highway with a potential increase in foot traffic coming to the area, but senses the urgency of the project’s timeline.”With as cold as it is today, it’s important to get people off the ground at Camp Hope,” Hagy said.Empire Health Foundation Vice President of Operations Laura Martin said there were 465 people at Camp Hope as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, an increase from the last census completed by the Empire Health Foundation and service providers on October 24 that counted 442 people.”There were about 23 individuals who have had tent space at the camp, but who at the time of the original count were either hospitalized, incarcerated or in [substance use disorder] treatment,” Martin said when reached via text. “These folks have since returned to the camp, signed the camp rules and Good Neighbor Agreement and are now residing onsite. As of this week, no new residents are being accepted, even if they have lived on site previously.”
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. – Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who “helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a solution,” said Mike Allen, a former city council member.
Spokane County on track for strong turnout for midterm election
SPOKANE, Wash. – The county was tabulating 92 ballots a minute, roughly 5500 an hour, as of Friday. Friday alone, close to 6200 ballots came in. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said the county is doing well for a midterm election. “Turn out right now is amazing,” Dalton said. Nancy Bilbao is observing the vote counting process, she’s a member of the Republican Party and says this was a great learning experience. “I’ve learned how the whole process works,” Bilbao said. “It’s so smooth, it seems very smooth to me, it’s a well-operated machine I think.” Bilbao has been observing hundreds of votes being counted, it’s common for both parties to have representatives present during that process- As of Friday, the county currently had 30% turnout, a number that was growing with every minute. “We are probably going to clear 70% by the time we finished tabulating all the ballots,” Dalton said. The county usually has about 85% turnout for presidential elections. “75% for a mid-term is excellent,” Dalton said. Dalton explained media coverage, advertisements, and the names on the ballot usually fuel turnout. This year, the race for senate has been a premier race. Heading into the homestretch, both candidates have over about $1 million on hand that could be used for more advertisements. As for those results, Dalton said you’re probably going to have to wait a few days for the final numbers. “Forget about Tuesday night results because that’s gonna be less than half of the ballots that will eventually be counted, it’s going to be Friday before the vast majority of all the ballots that are valid are processed and counted,” Dalton said. As for Bilbao, who’s watching and observing, if you don’t vote, “well then don’t complain.”
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing additional lanes throughout most of the corridor, as well as two options in Post Falls, to the...
Spokane Valley police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing on Oct. 25
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) arrested a 16-year-old boy who accompanied the victim of a stabbing on Oct. 25 near the Spokane River on East Indiana Avenue. The suspect, arrested Wednesday, was identified after detectives with SVPD interviewed the victim for a...
