The College Station city council learned at its last meeting what the city’s electric utility is doing to prepare for the winter. Director Timothy Crabb was asked if the operator of the state’s power grid is ready if there is another winter storm like Uri that led to rolling blackouts in February of last year. Crabb said “I guess my view is, if it was 110 degrees for 50 something days in New York, they’d probably be talking about how they’re not prepared.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO