Brazos County, TX

wtaw.com

Brazos County Commission Continues Burn Ban Outside Of City Limits

Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday discussed but left in place a burn ban outside of city limits. County judge Duane Peters told commissioner Russ Ford that they will discuss the ban at next Tuesday’s meeting. Peters also said he had the authority to cancel the ban if there is...
wtaw.com

November 2022 Update From The Destination Bryan Tourism Office

Chris Ortegon of the Destination Bryan tourism office visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about First Friday activities in downtown Bryan on November 4, the “Lights On” tree lighting in downtown Bryan November 18, and parade entries still being accepted for the downtown Bryan lighted Christmas parade on December 8.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Hears About The Electric Department’s Wintertime Preparations

The College Station city council learned at its last meeting what the city’s electric utility is doing to prepare for the winter. Director Timothy Crabb was asked if the operator of the state’s power grid is ready if there is another winter storm like Uri that led to rolling blackouts in February of last year. Crabb said “I guess my view is, if it was 110 degrees for 50 something days in New York, they’d probably be talking about how they’re not prepared.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about warrant amnesty and roundup, the Community Living Class, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 4, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

$710,000 Of Improvements Are Coming To Two College Station Parks

The College Station city council approves almost $710,000 dollars of improvements at two city parks. Preceding the unanimous vote during the council’s October 27 meeting, councilman Bob Brick and parks director Steven Wright brought up the value of parks. And councilman Dennis Maloney thanked the parks committee and city...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW

Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Volleyball Loses Wednesday Match Against Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball dropped its midweek match with Alabama 3-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20) Wednesday night inside Reed Arena. Logan Lednicky led Texas A&M (12-11, 4-8 SEC) with 24 kills and added a career high in digs as she tallied 18. Setters Elena Karakasi and Nisa Buzlutepe split the assists for the Aggies as they registered 26 and 21, respectively. Molly Brown led the Maroon & White in blocks as she got up for five on the day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

