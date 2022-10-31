Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Settles On Future Guidelines For Naming Buildings And Other Facilities
Seven months of work has come to an end for a subcommittee of the College Station city council. Bob Brick led the three member group that was established in March to develop a policy for naming city buildings, parks, and other facilities. Brick said they learned that a city policy...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commission Continues Burn Ban Outside Of City Limits
Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday discussed but left in place a burn ban outside of city limits. County judge Duane Peters told commissioner Russ Ford that they will discuss the ban at next Tuesday’s meeting. Peters also said he had the authority to cancel the ban if there is...
wtaw.com
Public Speakers At This Week’s Brazos County Commission Meeting Criticize Two Members Who Skipped Recent Meetings
Two public speakers at this week’s Brazos County commission meeting criticized the members who skipped multiple meetings instead of being in the minority vote over setting the property tax rate. Ann Boney said she had sleepless nights over the conduct of Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford. She also said...
wtaw.com
November 2022 Update From The Destination Bryan Tourism Office
Chris Ortegon of the Destination Bryan tourism office visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about First Friday activities in downtown Bryan on November 4, the “Lights On” tree lighting in downtown Bryan November 18, and parade entries still being accepted for the downtown Bryan lighted Christmas parade on December 8.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Hears About The Electric Department’s Wintertime Preparations
The College Station city council learned at its last meeting what the city’s electric utility is doing to prepare for the winter. Director Timothy Crabb was asked if the operator of the state’s power grid is ready if there is another winter storm like Uri that led to rolling blackouts in February of last year. Crabb said “I guess my view is, if it was 110 degrees for 50 something days in New York, they’d probably be talking about how they’re not prepared.”
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about warrant amnesty and roundup, the Community Living Class, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 4, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Issues A Guilty Verdict In A 2018 Northgate District Stabbing
For more than four years, a suburban San Antonio man has been out of jail on bond following his arrest by College Station police for stabbing someone inside a Northgate bar. A jury trial in Brazos County district court that started last week ended with 48 year old James Tomlin of Bulverde being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
wtaw.com
Wisconsin Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Taking At Gunpoint A Truck That He Hit
A Wisconsin man who caused a three vehicle crash in College Station in April of last year admits to stealing at gunpoint, one of the vehicles that he struck. According to online court records, there was a plea agreement involving a robbery charge between 33 year old Daniel Good and the district attorney’s office.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Sentences Bryan Man For Intoxication Manslaughter That Took Place In May 2017
Five and a half years ago, a Bryan man died while driving home late at night in order to take his five year old daughter to school the next morning. Another Bryan man has been found guilty by a Brazos County district court jury of intoxication manslaughter. The jury sentenced...
wtaw.com
$710,000 Of Improvements Are Coming To Two College Station Parks
The College Station city council approves almost $710,000 dollars of improvements at two city parks. Preceding the unanimous vote during the council’s October 27 meeting, councilman Bob Brick and parks director Steven Wright brought up the value of parks. And councilman Dennis Maloney thanked the parks committee and city...
wtaw.com
Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW
Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Former Texas A&M Football Player Demond Demas Returns To The Brazos County Jail
Former Texas A&M football player Demond Demas returns to the Brazos County jail for the fourth time in less than two years. That’s after a Brazos County district judge approved the district attorney’s office request to keep Demas in jail due to violating bond conditions. The bond followed...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested On A Murder Charge And For Violating Probation From A 2014 Armed Robbery
The shooting death of a College Station teenager last Saturday night followed a fight over a gun. That is according to the College Station police arrest report that led to the arrest of 26 year old Trevor Thompson Jr. of Bryan. The arrest report also stated officers found surveillance video...
wtaw.com
College Station Volleyball Sweeps Killeen Ellison in Bi-District Round
MEXIA, Texas – College Station High School Volleyball opened its postseason run with a bang Tuesday night, sweeping Killeen Ellison 3-0 in a 5A bi-district round match at Mexia High School. With her first kill of the match, Lady Cougars player Avery Psencik set a school record with 380...
wtaw.com
Arrest Made After College Station Police Change A Suspicious Death To A Murder
College Station police announce a suspect has been identified in what is now being classified as a murder that took place last Saturday night. 26 year old Trevor James Thompson Jr. is accused of killing a still unidentified 15 year old at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road near George Bush East.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Dedicates The George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex
The Texas A&M system and the Army Futures Command dedicated Friday afternoon a new combat development complex on the RELLIS campus that is named for President George H.W. Bush. The $130 million dollar complex is made up of the research integration center…the ballistic aero and materials test range for hypersonic...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Volleyball Loses Wednesday Match Against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball dropped its midweek match with Alabama 3-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20) Wednesday night inside Reed Arena. Logan Lednicky led Texas A&M (12-11, 4-8 SEC) with 24 kills and added a career high in digs as she tallied 18. Setters Elena Karakasi and Nisa Buzlutepe split the assists for the Aggies as they registered 26 and 21, respectively. Molly Brown led the Maroon & White in blocks as she got up for five on the day.
