I-75 South reopens after deadly crash, car hauler fire
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.
fox13news.com
Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus sent 5 students to the hospital
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner truck driver was arrested for causing a school bus crash that sent five students to the hospital in March, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say the crash happened when 35-year-old Frederick Campbell was driving behind a school bus carrying...
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
10NEWS
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
Crash snarls morning traffic on SR-60 East near I-275
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A crash was snarling traffic for morning commuters on State Road 60 East in Hillsborough County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of SR-60, just before the ramp to get onto I-275 North. There is no word on injuries. Three left eastbound lanes were blocked, but have since reopened.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton
Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
fox13news.com
FHP: 3 juveniles hit, seriously injured while running across a Bradenton street
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after three girls sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while running across a Bradenton street Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Ford truck was traveling north on 15th Street East near 33rd Avenue Drive East shortly after 4:30 p.m....
1 dead after 4-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75
One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
iontb.com
Police say man seriously injured after struck by vehicle operated by an impaired driver on US-19 in Pinellas Park
Officers from the Pinellas Park Police Department continue to investigate a serious injury crash that occurred on US-19 at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Investigators say that 23 year-old Maiya Edwards of Pinellas Park was operating a vehicle in the northbound curb lane of US-19 just south...
iontb.com
Clearwater police investigate bicyclist involved crash at Sunset Point Road and Keene Road
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Keene Road. An adult male bicyclist was...
Northbound I-75 at Gibsonton Drive reopens after deadly crash shut down lanes
GIBSONTON, Fla. — All northbound lanes on Interstate 75 at Gibsonton Drive have reopened following a deadly crash Wednesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the collision during the evening rush hour. The crash forced drivers to detour off the interstate while authorities were responding, traffic cameras showed.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Delaware man not wearing seatbelt dies in crash on Hillsborough Avenue: FHP
A man died after a crash in Hillsborough County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
I-75 reopens in Hillsborough County after deadly crash
A deadly crash shut down a portion of Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County on Wednesday evening.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Largo man killed in I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
