Temple Terrace, FL

fox13news.com

Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
RUSKIN, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Crash snarls morning traffic on SR-60 East near I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A crash was snarling traffic for morning commuters on State Road 60 East in Hillsborough County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of SR-60, just before the ramp to get onto I-275 North. There is no word on injuries. Three left eastbound lanes were blocked, but have since reopened.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL

