Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
thesandpaper.net
Local DeLorean ‘Time Machine’ Promotes Coming Broadway Show
Jon Miller’s DeLorean “Time Machine” was front and center at the Javits Center during last month’s Comic-Con NYC to promote the coming Broadway production “Back to the Future: The Musical.”. The Tuckerton car care center’s owner built one of only a handful of Time Machine...
thesandpaper.net
Center Stage Opera Performing ‘Madama Butterfly’ With a Twist at Surflight
Pennsylvania’s Center Stage Opera will perform “Madama Butterfly” at Beach Haven’s Surflight Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Fans of the Puccini opera may not know at first what they are watching. The opera usually begins in 1904 when a U.S. naval lieutenant, Benjamin...
thesandpaper.net
Oct. 18 Becomes Tuckerton Historical Society Day
October marked a huge month for the Tuckerton Historical Society, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of both the organization and its locale, the Giffordtown Schoolhouse Museum, at 35 Leitz Blvd. in Little Egg Harbor. Both Tuckerton borough and Little Egg Harbor Township, (described by the society as “two towns entwined...
thesandpaper.net
LBI Beach Pawtrol Lifeguard on Duty
The Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club in Beach Haven hosted afternoon Halloween happenings on Saturday, Oct. 29, highlighted by a costume contest and dog parade and accompanied by live tunes by The Danksters. Adorable Pomeranian Kody (whose owner is Shell Shuck’s Kim Kost) stole the show with his LBI...
thesandpaper.net
World War I Exhibit, Talk at LBI Library
New Jersey is home to nearly 300 monuments that commemorate World War I, the point of origin for what we now call Veterans Day. Historian/photographer Erik Burro’s photo exhibit of the memorials, “Legacy of Remembrance,” will be on display throughout the month of November in the Ocean County Library’s Long Beach Island branch in Surf City.
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton Emporium Welcomes Mysticism to the ‘Sea Witch’s Cottage’
All October long, Tuckertonians were invited to gather in the Sea Witch Cottage, situated behind the Shoppes at the Tuckerton Emporium, for autumn moon readings by spiritualist and psychic Madame Theodosia. Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, marked the last of the autumn readings with Halloween Readings of the Oracles and revealing...
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton Church Taking Applications for Three Mini-Grants for Community
Tuckerton’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit is accepting applications for three micro-mini grants to bless the community that has supported the church for 75 years. There will be two $250 grants and one $500 grant to individuals in need or who are active in the community, charities and organizations. The grant program is open to residents or groups located in Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor or Eagleswood.
thesandpaper.net
Order Your Holiday Beach Badge in Beach Haven
Beach Haven’s special holiday beach badges, designed by Reiley O’Donnell, a sixth-grade student at Beach Haven Elementary School, are now on sale. The badges, which can be used as stocking stuffers, sell for the preseason fee of $30; add $2 for a gift box. They can be purchased...
thesandpaper.net
Local Student Starts Drive to Help Veterans
With a family tradition of military service, Luke Pennisi of Manahawkin has always wanted to do something to help veterans. The junior at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft recently embarked on a service project in which he chose to collect donations for three veterans homes in New Jersey. “Three of...
thesandpaper.net
Causeway CARes Donates $30,000 to Family Promise SOC
WITH CARE: (From left) David Wintrode and Joe Stroffolino of Causeway CARes present Family Promise of Southern Ocean County Executive Director Elizabeth Golla, Trustee John Garofalo and staffer Kellie Piaskowski with a $30,000 donation that was raised from the fifth annual Causeway Cares 5K. All the proceeds raised from the charity run benefited Fulfill food bank of Monmouth and Ocean counties and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County. Family Promise helps local families experiencing homelessness and economic uncertainty to achieve sustainable independence through prevention programs, advocacy and community support services.
thesandpaper.net
Update Stafford Charter
At Stafford Township Council meetings on Oct. 4 and Oct. 25, I made motions requesting that Stafford Township by ordinance place a question to Stafford residents to create and select the members of a Charter Study Commission. The reasoning behind my motion is that Stafford’s present charter is insufficient to provide for proper representation in the township’s governing body.
thesandpaper.net
Frustrating Forum
I was able to attend the “Meet the Candidates” forum on Oct. 26 at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven. I left the event concerned and frustrated. Here’s why. There was a long discussion on the “teenage problem at Taylor Avenue.” All five candidates spoke as if this was a very important subject for residents and business owners in that area of town. Only one of the candidates, current Councilwoman Jamie Baumiller, is championing a $400,000 skate park at Taylor Avenue. I wish she had mentioned this project when she was discussing the “teenage problem at Taylor Avenue.” It seems relevant, but I guess she didn’t think that would be politically smart in front of the mostly 60- to 80-year old crowd of voters at the forum.
thesandpaper.net
Beach Haven Puts Out Call for Summer Officers
For the Beach Haven Police Department, a big priority in the off-season is to hire summer law enforcement officers for the next season. It’s a task that in recent years has been a challenge, said Police Chief James Markoski. He owes some of it to the anti-police rhetoric heard around the country.
thesandpaper.net
Thanksgiving Food, Winter Coat Drives Kick Off
The 2022 holiday season and winter are right around the corner so get your cans and coats ready. That’s because Coldwell Banker Riviera Realty of Little Egg Harbor Township and Stewart Title Co. of Ship Bottom have joined up to run a Thanksgiving food drive. Meanwhile, the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum is teaming with United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties to run something called a Warm Wishes Coat Drive.
thesandpaper.net
Republican Establishment Challenged by Outsider in Tuckerton Council Race
There are mostly uncontested municipal elections in the southern part of Ocean County this fall. In Eagleswood, only one candidate, incumbent Republican and current mayor Michael J. Pasternak, is on the ballot for the one seat up for grabs on the township committee. Likewise in Little Egg Harbor, there is...
thesandpaper.net
Eighth Street Work in Ship Bottom May Restart in Spring
Road work at the east end of Eighth Street in Ship Bottom is likely to resume in spring 2023, following the discovery of contaminated soil and groundwater earlier this year, state transportation officials said. A permit from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is required before the work can begin.
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Advances to Field Hockey Sectional Quarters With Win Over Delran
The Barnegat field hockey team should be fired up knowing its next opponent most likely is not only the top-seeded team, but also a familiar one, especially since most who know something about both squads will peg the Bengals as the underdogs. Of course, as of Halloween night, the Bengals...
thesandpaper.net
Holiday Marketing, Work Visa Program on Chamber Meeting Agenda
Kicking off the holiday shopping season is just one of the topics for business owners at the Nov. 16 breakfast meeting of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. Also featured is keynote speaker Michael Fiure, Ocean County business administrator, with updates on county projects. And added to the program is an overview of the 2023 J-1 visa program.
thesandpaper.net
Serious Stewardship
This is a reply to Gary J. Spanedda (“Beyond Labels,” 10/26). Responding to your comments supporting Casey Deacon, let me enlighten you. In Surf City, Barnegat Avenue, Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard are county roads and are maintained by Ocean County, not Surf City. Sidewalks and curbs are the responsibility of each individual homeowner. We will continue meet with the county and make recommendations as we do every year.
thesandpaper.net
Upgraded Helicopters Arrive at Coast Guard Air Station
The first upgraded MH-65E helicopter arrived at Coast Guard Station Atlantic City last month, taking the place of the MH-65D choppers deployed out of the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest MH-65 unit. Transition of Air Station Atlantic City’s 12 MH-65D helicopters to the upgraded “E” configuration is expected to take...
Comments / 0