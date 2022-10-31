I was able to attend the “Meet the Candidates” forum on Oct. 26 at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven. I left the event concerned and frustrated. Here’s why. There was a long discussion on the “teenage problem at Taylor Avenue.” All five candidates spoke as if this was a very important subject for residents and business owners in that area of town. Only one of the candidates, current Councilwoman Jamie Baumiller, is championing a $400,000 skate park at Taylor Avenue. I wish she had mentioned this project when she was discussing the “teenage problem at Taylor Avenue.” It seems relevant, but I guess she didn’t think that would be politically smart in front of the mostly 60- to 80-year old crowd of voters at the forum.

BEACH HAVEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO