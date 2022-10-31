Tropical Storm Lisa could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday morning.
The storm is south of Jamaica and has winds of 40 mph.
Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days, eventually becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall in Belize.
As of 2 p.m., Lisa is still tracking west toward Belize and northern Honduras, Terry said.
He said Lisa could be a hurricane by Wednesday.
Lisa is not a threat to Florida.
