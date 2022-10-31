ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Lisa could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaRSN_0it7MOOo00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday morning.

The storm is south of Jamaica and has winds of 40 mph.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days, eventually becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall in Belize.

As of 2 p.m., Lisa is still tracking west toward Belize and northern Honduras, Terry said.

He said Lisa could be a hurricane by Wednesday.

Lisa is not a threat to Florida.

Stream Terry’s live forecast on Channel 9 Eyewitness News by clicking here.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
CLERMONT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now

The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified

Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not think he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was questioned by law enforcement...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kansas governor's race is close after abortion upheaval

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Both major parties say the Kansas governor's race is a tossup in its last days as abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and an independent conservative candidate make for a tighter-than-expected contest in the Republican-leaning state. Democratic incumbent...
KANSAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy