Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Related
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan had a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the CT-5 congressional race's first public poll.
Connecticut US House seat targeted by national Republicans
WATERBURY, Conn. — Republicans see an opportunity this year to flip a U.S. House seat in blue Connecticut, banking on a candidate who insists he doesn't fit the mold of many GOP contenders this year who are publicly loyal to former President Donald Trump and the party's conservative agenda.
Perennial candidate takes on Anwar for 3rd Senate seat
Matt Harper, an East Hartford Republican who has run in a number of state and local races in recent years, is challenging Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, in the race for the 3rd Senate District seat. DEMOCRAT. Hometown: South Windsor. Age: 55. Experience: South Windsor town councilman 2001, South Windsor...
Blumenthal holds 13-point lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican challenger Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill released Wednesday. The poll found that 53 percent of very likely general election voters said they would vote for the senator compared to 40 percent who said...
WMTW
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
Vote 2022: Biden and Trump on ballot in Connecticut’s U.S. Senate race
With just four days until voters head to the polls, Republican Leora Levy is scrambling to close Sen. Richard Blumenthal's double-digit lead in the polls. But in many ways, Connecticut's U.S. Senate race is less focused on them – and more on Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster faces off against Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election
Kuster believes the biggest issue in November will be abortion, while her challenger, Bob Burns, says it is inflation.
Consequential Maine Senate race flooded with outsider money
CARIBOU, Maine — A Maine Senate race in Aroostook County is garnering national attention as Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, faces off against challenger Rep. Sue Bernard, R-Caribou. The race is consequential in that Aroostook County has a state senator in the presidential role, the second in command in...
Eyewitness News
All eyes on CT’s 5th Congressional District race
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - All eyes are on Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. Representative Jahana Hayes is looking to get her third term while challenger George Logan is trying to get a Republican back in the seat. Both candidates are prioritizing inflation. It’s become such a hot issue with voters,...
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
Journal Inquirer
4 area legislative races already have winners
Several area legislators will retain their seats in the General Assembly as they are running unopposed this election cycle. Among the lawmakers who will be staying put are Reps. Jeffrey Currey, D-East Hartford; Henry Genga, D-East Hartford; Geoff Luxenberg, D-Manchester; and Sen. Doug McCrory, D-Hartford, whose district includes part of Windsor.
Middlebury Campus
Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont
Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
Comments / 0