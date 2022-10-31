ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

All eyes on CT’s 5th Congressional District race

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - All eyes are on Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. Representative Jahana Hayes is looking to get her third term while challenger George Logan is trying to get a Republican back in the seat. Both candidates are prioritizing inflation. It’s become such a hot issue with voters,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
MAINE STATE
Journal Inquirer

4 area legislative races already have winners

Several area legislators will retain their seats in the General Assembly as they are running unopposed this election cycle. Among the lawmakers who will be staying put are Reps. Jeffrey Currey, D-East Hartford; Henry Genga, D-East Hartford; Geoff Luxenberg, D-Manchester; and Sen. Doug McCrory, D-Hartford, whose district includes part of Windsor.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Middlebury Campus

Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont

Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
VERMONT STATE

