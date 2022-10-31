ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday.

On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he was in the bathtub when 29-year-old Brian Davis Jr. shot at him through the wooden bathroom door unprovoked, according to charges filed by Hastings Borough police.

29-year-old Brian Davis Jr. via Cambria County Prison
Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

There were two shots fired from a .9mm handgun, police noted. The man reported both bullets struck the wall, and one went through the sliding glass door of the tub, causing the glass to explode and fall all over him. Police did confirm finding two .9mm lugers and two bullet holes through the door.

Davis and the man were home alone at the time of the shooting, though the man said he “couldn’t comprehend why [Davis] shot through the door,” police wrote in the affidavit. The man said he cleaned himself off and left because he didn’t feel safe.

Davis did allegedly have a history of stealing from the man due to drug-related issues.

The Northern Cambria Police Department K-9 searched the home for Davis, though he was not there by the time they arrived. However, he was taken into custody and arraigned on his charges Friday.

Davis faces two felony aggravated assault charges as well as minor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He also faces a summary count of harassment.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $500,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

