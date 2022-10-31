Read full article on original website
Are You Careful or Careless When You Speak?
What you say and how you say it makes a difference to yourself and to others. Learning to label your emotions can improve your ability to communicate your needs and wants more clearly and directly. Pausing before you react and using I-messages can also help prevent you from saying something...
6 Tips for Finding a Spouse on "Love Is Blind"
Honesty and transparency will help you find the right person. Invest in knowing yourself, your partner, and the relationship. Prepare for the inevitable hard times in a marriage. Spoiler Alert!: I will discuss examples and plots from season 3 of Love Is Blind. If you haven't seen it, you may...
The Power of Gratitude
Expressing gratitude helps bind people together and enhances our social and emotional well-being. Gratitude interventions for students have boosted positive affect, focus, motivation, resiliency, and life satisfaction. When prompted, students often express gratitude for the faculty, staff, family, and friends who help support them through school. “I want to thank...
4 Lessons Learned from Long-Term Grieving
In 1979, my mother lost her eight-year-long battle with lymphoma at the age of 43, leaving me, a shy and sensitive 9-year-old, reeling, grief-stricken, angry, and suddenly living in a confusing new reality. Fast forward 43 years to today (11/2), the anniversary of her death–she has been deceased about as...
Existential Perfectionism and Regret
"Existential perfectionism" is the belief that a perfect life exists. The belief that there is a perfect life to lead leads to frustration, dissatisfaction, and disillusionment. Finding satisfaction and contentment involves accepting the trade-offs of a real life. If you are on social media, you probably think that your friends...
Hoarding Disorder Is on the Rise
Hoarding disorder manifests as a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need for them. Hoarding disorder is more common than we might think, and there has been a recent spike in cases. Increased numbers of people are exhibiting hoarding behavior in an effort to protect...
Coping With Election Angst and Distress
There is meaning to be found in each stage of the election process. Expect both existential angst and emotional distress when participating in electoral politics. Even the best of intentions can sometimes backfire if we are obsessed with or fixated on the outcome. As someone with longstanding experience in the...
How to Confess Infidelity
When it comes to infidelity, a common fantasy is that there is a way to come clean that will cause minimal damage and anger. Forgiveness after infidelity can't be forced. After confessing, an unfaithful partner needs to be able to listen to and empathize with their partner's feelings. You messed...
How to Age Beautifully
Yesterday, Facebook sent me one of those collages of photos set to music that illustrate a certain period in your life. This one covered my childhood through my adolescence and included pictures I’d long since forgotten I had. It made me realize that I went through an awkward period that lasted for about 18 years.
How to Overcome Social Phobia
Feeling nervous in social situations is normal, but if fear and discomfort start to affect one's daily life, then it might be social phobia. For many teens with social phobia, the potential distress is so overwhelming that they avoid situations that are out of their comfort zone. Children and teens...
What Is the "Spoons Theory" of Autism?
Autistic people often experience burnout and fatigue. "Spoons theory" encourages people with autism to think of their energy in terms of a limited number of spoons. Conceiving of energy in this way can help autistic people stop themselves from taking on too much. Being realistic about their energy and deliberate...
What Do You Do With the Mad That You Feel?
We often lapse into a negative spiral when frustrated, yet according to Fred Rogers, we can turn that into empathy. Contrary to attacks and defensiveness, empathy is healing, leaving goodwill as its legacy. Fred Rogers practiced what he espoused and chose habits and a career that fit with his values.
Do Physical Surroundings Influence Our Thoughts?
The thoughts of individuals vary based on the type of environment they are in. Being in a natural space leads to more positive and less impulsive thoughts. Also, fundamental visual features of an environment can affect what we think about. The field of environmental psychology has long demonstrated that elements...
The Protective Impact of “Make-Believe” on the Mind and Body
The world of "make-believe" can help improve your mental and physical health in a range of ways, research finds. Hypnosis, placebos, psychedelics, and virtual reality are being shown to be able to heal the mind and body. While traditional medicine acts on the body itself, there are also techniques that...
Is It Possible to Grieve Someone We've Never Met?
A shared passion for art-making can form a strong relationship between people, even if they have never met in person. When celebrities die, we can feel genuine grief for the lost talent and for what their art meant on a personal level. Art is often tied to significant periods of...
Demystifying Dogs: Unleashing Their Inner Lives and Spirit
Many post-pandemic dogs are having tough lives because they can't spend as much time with their humans as they used to. Taking and understanding a dog's point of view—what they want, need, and are asking of you—works for all concerned. Our relationships with dogs must incorporate give-and-take and...
Breaking Free of Our Rigid Narratives
Our narratives, understandings, and the stories we tell ourselves shape the experiences we have in any given moment. When narratives become rigid, they can lead us to miss important information in the moment and interfere with our learning. Practicing being aware in the moment can help us develop flexibility and...
Is It Time to Tune Out?
To be helpful, you must help yourself first. If you're empathetic and care about what happens, watching or reading the news can start to feel like a duty. Compassion fade is what happens when a crisis seems so overwhelming that you begin to care less. One of my favorite children's...
What Is Psychological Injustice?
Psychological injustice consists of a violation of a person's fundamental need to matter. Mattering consists of feeling valued and adding value. There are staggering financial and incalculable emotional costs to psychological injustice, including anxiety, depression, and aggression. To each, his, her, or their due. This is how justice is traditionally...
Schizophrenia as an Invisible Illness
There is a powerful stigma that people with schizophrenia are always in a state of psychosis and cannot fit into regular society. The reality is that schizophrenia looks very different when it is treated versus when it is left untreated. With treatment, people's symptoms often go into remission, and they...
